iOS 17.4 Beta: Should You Install It?

Apple’s put a new iOS 17.4 update into beta testing. And while you might be tempted to give it a whirl on your iPhone, most people are better off staying put on stable software.

The iOS 17.4 update is Apple’s fourth milestone upgrade for iOS 17 and it’s expected to stay in beta testing for the foreseeable future.

The final release will come in March though Apple hasn’t attached an official release date to the software.

If you’re having a rough go of things on iOS 17.3, or you’re just interested in trying new iOS software before it’s released to the public, you might be tempted to download the beta.

If you’re considering a move to the iOS 17.4 beta, allow us to take you through the best reasons to try it and the best reasons to skip it and stay put on iOS 17.3 or whatever version of iOS your iPhone is currently running.

Help Improve iOS 17.4

The best reason to download the iOS 17.4 beta is a noble one.

By downloading the beta onto your iPhone, you can help Apple weed out bugs and performance issues and help improve the final product.

If you’re tired of dealing with software issues and/or you’re tired of hearing friends and family complain about problems, give the beta a shot.

If you do decide to try the iOS 17.4 beta, make sure you report issues to Apple. This way, the company’s engineers can work on fixes.

Try New Features

If you want to try iOS 17.4’s features right now, download the beta.

iOS 17.4 includes major changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union. The changes will comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Apple says these “changes include more than 600 new APIs, expanded app analytics, functionality for alternative browser engines, and options for processing app payments and distributing iOS apps.”

Developers can learn more about the changes for EU apps on the company’s new Apple Developer Support page and developers can begin testing in the iOS 17.4 beta.

iOS 17.4 is also set to bring new emoji characters to the iPhone’s keyboard. They include a phoenix, a lime, and an edible mushroom.

Before you download the beta, note that users running non-beta software like iOS 17.3 won’t be able to see these emojis. Instead, they’ll see a box with a question mark.

Apple may add, or subtract, from iOS 17.4’s feature set as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes when the company releases a new version of the beta.

Install If You Work in IT

This almost goes without saying, but if you work in the IT industry, you should probably install the iOS 17.4 beta in order to test apps and services.

We always see complaints about enterprise problems after Apple releases a new version of iOS. iOS 17.4 won’t be any different.

If you’re an IT professional who supports end users at your company, you should install the iOS 17.4 beta on a device and use it throughout the beta process.

Testing the iOS 17.4 beta will help you prepare for support calls and trouble tickets from co-workers and clients who upgrade their iPhones to the software.

Don’t Install on a Primary Device

If you only have one iPhone in your possession, stay put on stable software.

If you rely on your iPhone and the applications on it to get you through the day, avoid the iOS 17.4 beta. You may run into bugs, performance issues, and app compatibility problems.

The apps you use the most might crash, or freeze, on a regular basis. This isn’t ideal if you like to play games, watch shows, or get work done on your device.

If you’ve got a secondary iPhone laying around, use that instead.

In its iOS Beta FAQ Apple “strongly” recommends installing iOS beta software on secondary devices.

Don’t Install If You Can’t Stand Bugs

If you can’t stand dealing with bugs and/or poor performance, or if you’re concerned about potential security issues, avoid the iOS 17.4 beta.

The current list of iOS 17.4 beta problems includes the usual suspects such as abnormal battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi, cellular data issues, UI lag, syncing problems, and various other problems.

Apple will improve the software in future updates, but these updates might have problems of their own. You might be able to fix some issues on your own, but others may require a fix from Apple in a future release.

If you run into trouble on the beta, you can downgrade back to stable software, but only to iOS 17.3 or iOS 17.2.1. The downgrade path to other versions of iOS is closed.

So if you’re having a good experience on iOS 17.2 or below, keep that in mind. Once you move up to iOS 17.4 beta, you won’t be able to go back.

