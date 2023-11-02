This iOS 17 Bug Is Driving Me Insane

While some iOS 17 users are dealing with broken Wi-Fi and random shutoffs, I’ve run into a much smaller, but equally as aggravating, bug. And it’s slowly driving me insane.

I, like many other iPhone users, rely on Spotlight to get through the day. I’m a minimalist and only employ one home screen on my iPhone 12 Pro so I use Spotlight to quickly search for apps I want to access.

Ever since I installed iOS 17.1 on my device back in October, I’ve run into a Spotlight bug that causes the search bar to float all over my iPhone’s screen.

In rare cases, it remains accessible and I’m able to type in a query. In many others, I’m unable to use the search box to look for apps, news, photos, etc.

Instead, when I try and tap the search box to search, I end up tapping on whatever’s directly behind the search box. In the past that’s been a contact or a search result from the web.

Once the bug appears, Spotlight search remains in that state until I turn off my screen and lock my phone. Once I unlock my iPhone, the bug vanishes and I’m able to use Spotlight normally again.

While the bug might have existed on prior versions of iOS 17, its become prominent on iOS 17.1 and it might force me to downgrade back to iOS 17.0.2 if I can’t find a permanent fix.

Fortunately, it looks like I’m in the minority here because I can’t find any reports about the issue impacting other iPhone 12 Pro/iOS 17.1 users. It’s not widespread.

Other staff members at GottaBeMobile haven’t seen the issue on their iPhones and they’ve been unable to replicate the problem. It’s extremely hard to replicate, even for me, because I can’t figure out what’s causing it. Given how much I use Spotlight, I don’t think it’s a skill issue.

I’ve seen reports about a Spotlight bug wherein it’s unable to find an app, even if the application is installed on the iPhone. I haven’t run into this issue.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn’t confirmed any fixes for Spotlight in its next major release for iOS 17, iOS 17.2. With iOS 17.2 likely coming in December, my hope is the company releases an iOS 17.1.1 update and the bug dissipates.

As I note in a lot of my guides, new versions of iOS often fix unlisted issues so there’s a chance new iOS 17 software cures my insanity.

