LG Android 10 Updates: What to Expect

Now that Google’s latest Android 10 update is readily available and several months old, LG smartphone owners are looking for answers regarding when they’ll get it. Here is everything you should know right now about the LG Android 10 update, UX 9.0 and any LG beta programs. Including info on the LG G7 and LG G8 Android 10 release.

If you’re wondering “will my LG phone get Android 10?” the answer is a strong “maybe”. While any phone released in the last 18 months should receive an upgrade, LG is actually still finishing the Android 9 Pie update that came out over a year ago.

Thanks to a 6-month beta period by Google, manufacturers like OnePlus already released Android 10, and bigger brands like LG and Samsung got a head start on it too. However, we’re still not 100% sure of what to expect, but we just got some new information and are seeing the first official LG Android 10 update hit devices.

Popular smartphones from all major manufacturers will get a free update to Android 10 when it’s released by each company. So far, only a small list of devices have Android 10, but that list will grow substantially as 2019 comes to a close and next year begins.

Will My LG Phone Get Android 10?

While we’ve heard from several manufacturers like Samsung, OnePlus, or Nokia about Android 10 updates, LG is staying relatively quiet, just as expected. Unfortunately, LG continues to get worse and worse with not only the time it takes to deliver updates but with how they communicate plans and updates to customers. So, we’re left with a guessing game until further notice. That said, the first update started rolling out at the end of November 2019 for the LG G8 ThinQ, then in December for the LG G7 One in the United States.

These are the LG phones that we believe will get Android 10 updates in the near future and 2020.

LG G7 ThinQ variants (G7 One up next)

LG G8, G8x, variants (LG G8 up first)

LG V35, V40, V50

LG Q7, Q8

LG K30, Q Stylus & other budget devices (maybe)

Again, this list is unconfirmed but we’ll update it with more information as it becomes available. Basically, any phone released within the last 12-18 months by LG should get Android 10. We say should, but that doesn’t mean they WILL.

As a comparison of just how late LG was last year, the OnePlus 3 released in 2016 got Android 9 Pie before ANY LG device in the United States. And the LG V30 got Pie in October of 2019, 14 months after Google released the software and two months AFTER they released Android 10. Basically, we’re not too confident.

We do have good news though. We’re already starting to see signs and leaks about the LG V50 Android 10 update, which is being tested internally by employees or someone that leaked the screenshot shown above. Furthermore, the first official LG Android 10 update is rolling out as of December 1st for the LG G8 ThinQ in select regions, but not in the US. The first update in the United States came to the LG G7 One, oart of the Android One program, on December 18th.

The company released an all-new LG UX 9.0 software video, showing off Android 10 with LG’s completely redesigned software, and it looks pretty great as you can see below. However, a day later that video was taken down by LG. Here’s a copy of that video, showing you LG’s new interface on the LG G8.

LG Android 10 Update Release Date

So when will your LG phone get the Android 10 update? We’re not really sure. This is another gray area for the company. We know a bunch of phones will get a piece of the 10th version of Android, eventually, but we have no solid date to share.

If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that we saw the first few leaks of Android 10 and the LG UX 9.0 (which they might rename to UX 10) way back in September, just days after Google officially released Android 10. That means LG is at least busy working on it and presumably have been for months.

Now that we’re finally seeing the first LG update, for the LG G8 Thin Q to Android 10, expect new devices like the LG V50 to get it next. However, don’t expect too many LG Android 10 updates in the United States until sometime in 2020. Basically, international models will get it first, then carrier models will follow. It looks like mid-January and early February will be a big time for LG updates.

LG Android 10 Beta

Right now we have no information regarding a potential Android 10 beta for any LG phones. In previous years, LG was one of the first to offer betas and quickly delivered software to owners. They had Android 8.0 Oreo betas in November back in 2017, just 2-3 months after Google released the update, but nothing publicly last year with Android 9.

And while it does look like there are a few betas floating around, they’re private and not open to the public. Your guess is as good as ours. Sorry.

What’s New in Android 10

A lot of the new features and big changes in Android 10 are specific to the Google Pixel. That said, there are dozens and dozens of great changes for all Android phones, including those from LG. Even their cheapest model will benefit from most of the new additions.

Whether that’s the system-wide Dark Theme, improved privacy controls, Digital Wellbeing Focus Mode, better graphics, improved battery life and much. You can also expect LG to add their own sprinkle of new features, then add most of Google’s in too. The list includes:

Improved Privacy Protection & Controls

Privacy Manager

Expanded Location Controls

Multi-Tasking Bubbles

Support for Foldable Displays

Sharing Shortcuts

Smart Reply, Suggested Actions

Live Caption

Settings Panels

Gestural Navigation

Theme Controls

Notification Assistant

Improved Peer-to-Peer and Internet Connectivity

Wi-Fi Performance Mode

Dynamic Depth Formats for Photos

New Audio and Video Codecs

Native MIDI APIs

Improved Vulkan Graphics & Neural Network APIs

If you’re curious about Google’s Android 10 features, we recommend checking out our walkthrough. It’ll take you through all the key changes. Otherwise, check out this video showcasing LG’s vision for Android 10.

Final Thoughts & What’s Next

In closing, we want to remind LG owners that updates are a slow process, even for a brand like Samsung. That said, high-end devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro already have Pie, and Samsung already delivered it for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. Overall though, LG is still being very quiet, which doesn’t bode well.

Google released Android 10 in September following a 6-month beta period, which means developers like LG have potentially had around 9 months or longer to work on it. For now, be patient and we’ll update this post the moment we learn more about LG updates, plans, betas, or see any announcements.