7 Reasons to Wait for the LG G9 & 4 Reasons Not to
You probably have your eyes on the Pixel 4 XL or Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11, but some of you might be better off waiting for the new LG G9 that’s on the way and here’s why.
The LG G8x is a neat phone with a second screen add-on and the company offers several budget devices for fans. If you’re looking for a new phone in early 2020 they’re all good choices. That said, waiting a few months could pay off big.
Unfortunately, the G8 and even the LG V50 offered marginal changes, average battery life, and didn’t quite compete with the Galaxy S10 in 2019. LG could look to change that and start this new decade off strong. So, if the fancy phones available right now with in-display cameras or crazy 3D gesture controls aren’t what you want, or too small of an upgrade over the LG G7 or your current LG phone, here are a few reasons why you should wait for the LG G9 ThinQ 5G, or why maybe you shouldn’t.
LG G9 Rumors, News & Speculation
As you probably know, LG is already working on a brand new G9 for 2020. One that’ll pack a huge screen, tons of cameras and 5G speeds. And while the phone is still about two months away, we’re already starting to hear talk of a 4K screen, tear-drop notch, quad rear cameras, and other rumors. Plus, we just got our first unofficial photos and video based on leaked blueprints.
Unfortunately, that leak also suggests the LG G9 will still have a notch in the screen, yet did away with the facial scanning and gesture control 3D cameras from the G8. However, it does appear to still have a 3.5mm headphone jack — basically the last of its kind — and a few other noteworthy features like the entire screen doubling as one big speaker.
We could also be getting an in-display fingerprint sensor, a powerful periscope camera on the back as part of the quad-camera array, and a 4K screen. Reports claimed the G8 last year would pack not a 3K, but a 4K screen, sadly that never happened. So, 2020 might be the year LG finally delivers its groundbreaking new screen tech.
Plus, LG recently put the “turnaround expert” from its highly successful TV division in charge of mobile, and now that he’s had time to work on products we could be in for some exciting changes. Either way, there are some very tempting phones available right now, and in this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait for LG’s G9 ThinQ or why you shouldn’t wait and look elsewhere today.
Wait For a Bigger, Better LG G9
The big LG V50 and its five total cameras is nothing to shrug off. It's a highly capable phone packed with 5G and likely the best device we've ever seen from LG.
It offers excellent performance, a huge vibrant display, double the storage, and a trio of high-end cameras on the back, not to mention two more up front. It's a great phone anyone would love, even with the large notch in the screen, but some of you might want to hold off for what's coming next.
We don't have a full spec sheet yet, but you can expect the company to make significant upgrades that follow the path of Samsung, Apple, OnePlus and more.
The LG G9 could be a bigger, better, smarter, faster LG V50. It looks like we're getting a bigger 6.7 or 6.9-inch screen, which is a first for LG, considering the G series always has a smaller screen than we expect. Then, they use the V-series later in the year for the bigger screen size.
But with the iPhone 11, iPhone 2020, and the upcoming Galaxy S11 all having massive screens, LG can't deliver a small 6.2-inch LG G9 if they want to compete. So, we think it'll be bigger, and recent leaks suggest exactly that. The video below shows a phone that's apparently 6.7-inches in size.
We wanted to see no notch, or an in-screen front camera, but instead it looks like LG is sticking with 2018 and 2019 tech and using the teardrop notch for the front camera. If you hate the cutout idea, with a hole in your screen, the G9 and its teardrop notch might be perfect.
We'll get a new processor (Snapdragon 865) with improved performance and gaming, better battery life, Android 10, and great speakers. Yes, they'll return the sound-on display technology.
If you aren't thrilled with the LG G8 or V50 design, like me, just know that something better could be coming this year. There's no way things stay the same, especially with what we're seeing from the rest of the competition. Then again, we thought the same thing last year and LG disappointed.
