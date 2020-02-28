Is Spectrum Mobile Worth It? What You Need to Know in 2020

Spectrum isn’t just for your home Internet or TV anymore. Spectrum Mobile is a cell phone plan that wants to sell you cell service from the same company you get your Internet and TV from. They are targeting users looking for affordable cell phone service. Prices start at $14 per GB or $45 a month for unlimited and they promise great coverage and a lot of features.

We’ll walk you through what you need to know before you sign up, or before you switch to Spectrum Mobile from Verizon, AT&T or another mainstream cell phone company. We’ll also help you decide if Spectrum Mobile is worth it in 2020.

With a look at Spectrum Mobile coverage and Spectrum Mobile reviews, plus the information you need to know about what phones you can use, the features available and key info about Spectrum Mobile WiFi, you can decide if this is the right switch for you.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Read: How to Save $100 on Spectrum

Spectrum Mobile ads focus on going places, streaming, uploading videos, live-streaming and creating content with cheaper plans. Sometimes Ellen tells you about them, and other times you’ll simply see a teen enjoying a smartphone at home.

Spectrum claims you can save up to 40% every month compared to Sprint, AT&T, and T-Mobile. In addition to using the LTE network when you are mobile, you can also use Spectrum WiFi hotspots that don’t use any of your data plan.

Spectrum Mobile Coverage

While they don’t come out and say it, Spectrum Mobile is very likely running on Verizon’s LTE network. Spectrum Mobile says it uses the “nation’s largest, most reliable LTE network.” They also don’t compare savings to Verizon. the coverage map is also Verizon red.

If you already have Verizon, or if you know someone who does, you can get an accurate feel for how good the Spectrum Mobile coverage is at your home, work, school and other places you travel.

You can also enter your zip code on the Spectrum Mobile website to check local coverage before you switch.

Spectrum Mobile WiFi

One of the benefits to using Spectrum Mobile is connecting to Spectrum WiFi hotspots instead of using your data plan. While this isn’t a huge issue with the Unlimited Plan, it is a major upside to using a pay per GB plan on Spectrum Mobile.

You can find Spectrum WiFi around the country with the WiFi name Spectrum WiFi or CableWiFi. If you see these already, you will be able to connect to them with your phone on Spectrum Mobile.

Use this tool to search for Spectrum WiFi near you.

Spectrum Mobile Plans

You need to be a Spectrum Internet customer to use Spectrum Mobile. If you don’t use Spectrum for your home Internet access, you cannot use Spectrum Mobile for your cell phones. If you are a new Spectrum Internet customer you can only get two lines for the first 30 days, and then up to five lines after.

Spectrum Mobile plans include an Unlimited for $45 a month or a $14 per GB pre-paid plan that is a tempting option if you plan to use the WiFi that is part of this plan. With both plans you need to pay additional fees, and taxes on top of the prices listed.

With the unlimited plan you may see reduced speeds after 20GB of use in a billing cycle. You can use your phone as a mobile hotspot at no extra charge. With the unlimited plan you get 5GB of full speed hotspot use and then it is downgraded to 600kbps for the rest of the cycle. With the pay per GB option, you don’t get any speed restrictions, but you pay the normal $14 per GB.

All plans stream video at 480P, which is DVD quality. There is no option to stream at 720P, 1080P or 4K when you are on LTE.

If you cancel your home Internet through Spectrum there is a $20 a month additional charge, Spectrum WiFi speeds are capped at 5Mbps and you cannot add any additional lines. The first GB is charged in advance, per billing cycle.

Spectrum Mobile Reviews

Overall the Spectrum Mobile reviews are good when it comes to connectivity, speeds, and pricing. One user shared a super fast Spectrum Mobile speed result, others like the coverage on WiFi hotspots and the Verizon coverage when you are away from them.

One complaint on Howard Forums starts off happy that support is based in America but then is frustrated that it took 6 hours on the phone to get a return label.

Spectrum Mobile Phones & iPhone

The good news is that you can buy the latest smartphones on Spectrum Mobile. The bad news is that you cannot bring your own phone to Spectrum Mobile with a SIM card kit. You can buy the following devices on Spectrum Mobile from $7.50 to $$45.84 a month;

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A10e

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

LG Stylo 5

LG K40

There are some rumors that Spectrum Mobile plans to offer a bring your own device plan, but nothing has come to fruition yet. One user reports that they bought the cheapest phone on Spectrum Mobile and popped the SIM into their iPhone X and it worked.

Spectrum Mobile Features

With Spectrum Mobile you get the same features that you do on most major carriers. You get LTE connectivity, which means fast speeds, but the video playback is limited to 480P streaming quality. You should get full resolutions when connected to WiFi.

You can also use your phone as a hotspot on Spectrum Mobile without paying any extra fees. You will see speeds throttled after 5GB of mobile hotspot use each billing cycle.

Is Spectrum Mobile Worth It?

Do you need a reliable cell network with cheaper prices and the option to connect to WiFi hotspots across the country? If you are OK with buying a new phone, you should consider Spectrum Mobile.

You get Verizon’s network, good plan options, US-based customer support and the standard features. The downside is that you cannot bring your own phone, are limited to 480P video streaming and you need to be a Spectrum Internet customer at home. The last point isn’t a major issue for many users since in my city Spectrum is the only choice for high-speed home Internet.

25 Surprising Things You Can Buy on the Wish App