3 Things to Know About the visionOS 1.0.3 Update
Apple’s pushed a new update to the Vision Pro, the first update for the device since it launched earlier this month.
The visionOS 1.0.3 update is a small point release, but a very important one as it fixes a glaring error on board the company’s new spatial computer.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know right now about the visionOS 1.0.3 update.
Table of Contents
Our guide takes a look at the update’s changes, the problems plaguing the firmware, and a glimpse at what’s ahead in terms of software updates for the Vision Pro.
We’ll start with visionOS 1.0.3’s changes.
visionOS 1.0.3 Features
In order to install the update on the Vision Pro, users simply need to head to the Settings app and open up the Software update section.
The visionOS 1.0.3 update includes a heavily requested change: The software adds an option to reset the Vision Pro if the device’s passcode is lost.
Prior to the update’s release, Vision Pro users would have to contact Apple and either send the device in or bring it into an Apple Store to recover the headset.
Now, if a passcode is rejected too many times, there’s an option to reset the device.
Apple also says the firmware delivers important bug fixes though they are unnamed in the software’s release notes.
visionOS 1.0.3 doesn’t have any security updates on board.
visionOS 1.0.3 Problems
Unsurprisingly, we’ve heard about an array of issues plaguing Apple’s new device. Apple’s alleviated some issues in the early going, but users are still complaining about various bugs and performance issues.
We haven’t heard about any widespread visionOS 1.0.3 problems yet, but Vision Pro users are running into problems after installing the latest firmware.
Some of these issues are brand new, others have carried over from prior firmware.
Here are some of the issues impacting the device right now:
- Installation problems
- Issues with first and third-party apps
- Lag, freezes and lockups
- Audio issues
- Bluetooth problems
- Charging problems
Users who run into issues on the Vision Pro can downgrade to older software in an effort to improve performance. The downgrade process can take time, but it’s an option to consider if visionOS 1.0.3 causes too many issues.
What’s Next
Apple’s working on a new visionOS 1.1 update. We don’t know when the software will officially arrive, but we’ll presumably see it launch next month alongside new software for iPhone.
If you can’t or don’t want to wait that long, you can download a pre-release version of visionOS 1.1 onto your Vision Pro via Apple’s beta program.
For more about the visionOS 1.1 update, have a look at our walkthrough.
