5 Reasons to Get Excited About iOS 17.2

If everything holds up during the beta testing process, iOS 17.2 will deliver exciting changes to iPhone users around the world. Here are a few reasons why we’re excited about Apple’s next major update for iOS 17.

iOS 17.2 is currently in beta testing ahead of its release for iPhone. Apple hasn’t confirmed a release date, but we expect the software to arrive before the end of the year, probably sometime in December ahead of the holidays.

We’re hoping Apple releases an iOS 17.1.1 to bridge the gap between iOS 17.1 and iOS 17.2, but there’s a chance iOS 17.2 is the next version of iOS 17.

iOS 17.2 is the company’s second milestone release for iOS 17 and it’s set to bring new features, enhancements, and fixes to compatible iPhones.

Before we get into the features and fixes that have us feeling giddy, a word of warning. iOS 17.2 is still in beta which means Apple’s plans could change between now and the official release.

In other words, features and fixes on board the beta may, or may not, make it to the final release later this year. We’re hopeful everything holds up because iOS 17.2 is looking pretty good at the moment.

So, without further ado, here are five reasons to get excited about the iOS 17.2 release for your iPhone.

Wi-Fi Fix

We’ve covered the Wi-Fi issues impacting iOS 17 several times, most recently in our plea to Apple to release an iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhone. While that might fall on deaf ears, it looks like Apple’s at least cooking up a fix in iOS 17.2.

Just in case you haven’t heard, a little PSA. After the release of iOS 17, some iPhones fail to connect to Wi-Fi. Instead of connecting, some iPhone models see a “No Internet Connection” notification in the Wi-Fi section of the Settings app.

iPhone users are also reporting slower than normal connection speeds and frequently dropped connections. This has been an ongoing issue since the release of iOS 17 back in September and these issue are still present on iOS 17.1.

Fortunately, Apple says its fixed Wi-Fi slow down and connectivity issues in iOS 17.2. The company confirmed the news to iClarified.

Whether or not the software permanently fixes these issues across the board remains to be seen, but nonetheless, this is exciting news for those who have been dealing with these issues since September.

Journal App

When Apple announced iOS 17 back in June at WWDC, it highlighted a new Journal application coming to iPhone with iOS 17. The app failed to arrive on board iOS 17.0 in September and it missed iOS 17.1 in October. Well, it’s coming on board iOS 17.2.

The Journal app lets iPhone users write down their daily thoughts and incorporate photos and music into their entries. It also offers personalized suggestions curated from a user’s recent activity.

Apple’s also stressed how secure the app is and it was built to ensure that no one, not even Apple, can access a user’s Journal entries.

It’s easy to use, simply tap the “+” button in the app to add a new entry and then select what type of entry you want to make. There are suggestions, but you can also simply opt for a clean slate. Entires are organized by date, but you can also bookmark them for easy access.

We often use the Notes app to write down our daily thoughts so we’re excited to see Apple launch a dedicated app.

Translate for Action Button

If you own an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, iOS 17.2 should bring an exciting upgrade to your device’s Action button.

The iOS 17.2 beta features a new Translation option for the Action button. When you set the Action button to Translate, a pop-up window will appear and the iPhone will listen to you speak and translate from one language to another.

In order for this to work properly, you’ll need to setup your languages in the Translate app.

This is an exciting function if you often use your phone to help you communicate with others while you’re traveling, at your place of employment, or if you simply want it handy when you leave the house.

Collaborative Playlists

If you use Apple’s Music app, and you have friends or family members that do the same, there’s one upgrade on board iOS 17.2 that’s particularly exciting.

Apple’s made several changes to Music in iOS 17.2, but the standout, in our humble opinion at least, are the collaborative playlists.

iOS 17.2 lets you create a new playlist that people can add to. This is great if you are in need of new music to work to, to workout to, or if you’re out of the loop and just want some recommendations from others.

Once you’ve made the playlist, tap the three dots located in top right of the Music app. Then tap Collaborate and select “Start Collaboration.”

From there you can create a link to the playlist to send to anyone you want or you can create a QR code for access. You can add and remove people from the playlist as you see fit.

Weather App Upgrades

And finally, if you constantly check the weather in your area (we do), iOS 17.2 is set to deliver some exciting upgrades to the Weather widget. If you aren’t using a Weather widget yet, these additions might convince you to.

There are three new Weather widgets in iOS 17.2. There are as follows:

Sunrise and Sunset: See the upcoming sunrise and sunset information for your location.

See the upcoming sunrise and sunset information for your location. Details: See the chance of precipitation, UV index, wind, and more.

See the chance of precipitation, UV index, wind, and more. Daily forecast: See the current weather conditions and daily forecast for a location.

Given how crazy the weather has been in some areas, with more to come this winter, you might find one, or all of these, widgets extremely useful.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17.1 & 11 Reasons You Should [u]