5 Things to Know About the iOS 17.1.2 Update

As expected, Apple’s pushed a new iOS 17.1.2 update to iPhone users ahead of the much larger iOS 17.2 update.

If you own an iPhone that’s compatible with iOS 17, you can download the iOS 17.1.2 update on your device right now. Head to the Settings app and check for the upgrade.

Like its predecessor, iOS 17.1.2 is a maintenance update and it delivers under-the-hood improvements to iOS 17-powered iPhone models.

While it’s a small upgrade, it’s an important one, and most iPhone users should download the software today or sometime in the near future.

Today we want to take you through iOS 17.1.2’s changes, offer some thoughts about the software’s performance, highlight iOS 17.1.2 problems, and more.

We’ll start with a quick look at iOS 17.1.2’s performance.

iOS 17.1.2 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 17.1.1, you’ll see the smallest download size. iOS 17.1.2 is a 300MB download for iPhone 12 Pro and it should be in and around the same size for other iPhone models.

The iOS 17.1.2 download depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. If you’re running software older than iOS 17.1.1, your download could be much larger.

As for the installation, it took about eight minutes to complete on an iPhone 12 Pro that was previous running iOS 17.1.1. If your iPhone is running older software, it could take longer.

For more about the iOS 17.1.2 download and installation, take a look at our walkthrough.

We’ve been using iOS 17.1.2 on an iPhone 12 Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

iOS 17.1.2 Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable right now

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable

Bluetooth is working normally

GPS and cellular data are also working properly

App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also running well

Speed

iOS 17.1.2 feels fast and we haven’t noticed abnormal lag or lockups

If you’ve been dealing with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 17.1.1 or an older version of iOS, you should probably install the iOS 17.1.2 update on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision about the upgrade, check out our reasons to, and not to, install iOS 17.1.2 right now.

iOS 17.1.2 Problems

We haven’t run into any issues with iOS 17.1.2, but the firmware is causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions of iOS 17.

The current list of iOS 17.1.2 problems includes rapid battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.

If you run into an issue, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 17 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix battery life issues.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 17.1.1 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to the previous version of iOS 17 if iOS 17.1.2 starts causing problems.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 17.1.2: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (iOS x.x.x) typically focus on fixing problems within the operating system. And that’s precisely what iOS 17.1.2’s focused on.

The company doesn’t list any bug fixes or features in the change log. iOS 17.1.2 is instead focused on patching up security issues within the operating system.

For more about those, head over to Apple’s security site.

iOS 17.1.2 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak your iPhone, make sure you avoid the iOS 17.1.2 update

We don’t expect developers to release a public jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 17, or iOS 17.1.2, today. If you still jailbreak your iPhone(s), keep an eye out for new information in the weeks ahead.

What’s Next

Apple’s currently working on a new iOS 17.2 update and the software will arrive in December ahead of the holidays.

If you can’t or don’t want to wait that long, you can download a pre-release version of iOS 17.2 onto your iPhone via Apple’s beta program.

For more about the iOS 17.2 update, have a look at our walkthrough. And for more about the iOS 17.2 release date, check out our guide.