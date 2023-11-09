iOS 17.1.1 Quietly Fixed An Annoying Bug on My iPhone

Apple’s iOS 17.1.1 update quietly fixed an annoying Spotlight issue I ran into on the previous version of iOS 17.

Earlier this month, I wrote about an extremely annoying bug affecting Spotlight search on iOS 17.1. The bug may have been present on previous versions of iOS 17, but it became prominent on iOS 17.1.

To recap, the bug that caused Spotlight’s search bar to float all over my iPhone’s screen, leaving me unable to use the search box to look for apps, news, photos, and more.

Given that I hadn’t seen widespread complaints about the issue, or any reports really, I was unsure if new iOS 17 software would remedy the problem.

Earlier this week, I crossed my fingers and downloaded iOS 17.1.1 onto my iPhone 12 Pro. And after a few days with the software, I’m happy to report the bug is gone. Spotlight search functions normally and I should have fewer gray hairs moving forward.

Something else I’ve noticed is that Spotlight seems faster overall. While I didn’t see anyone else grumbling about my search bug, I have seen iPhone users say Spotlight felt sluggish on iOS 17.

Now I’m not saying iOS 17.1.1 is the answer to everyone’s prayers, but there’s a chance an upgrade could help. So if you’ve had an issue with Spotlight on iOS 17.1, or another version of iOS 17, think about making a move.

All of this goes back to what I’ve told readers, friends, and family numerous times over the years. While an iOS update might not list a fix in the change log, new software often fixes unlisted problems. Intentionally, or unintentionally.

iOS 17.1.1 is available to download right now for all iOS 17-powered iPhone models and it will be followed by a new iOS 17.2 milestone upgrade in December.

