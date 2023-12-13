iOS 17.3 Beta: Should You Install It?

The next big iOS 17 update for iPhone is currently in beta testing. And while you might be tempted to download iOS 17.3 right now, there are some great reasons to keep your iPhone on stable firmware.

Earlier this week, Apple pushed iOS 17.3 into testing ahead of its release next year. While not as big as iOS 17.2 (at least not yet), it does have a couple of exciting features on board.

If you’re having issues on iOS 17.2 or another version of iOS, or if you’re simply interesting in trying new iOS 17 software before everyone else, you might be considering a move to the iOS 17.3 beta.

If you’re debating a move to the iOS 17.3 beta, allow us to take you through the best reasons to give it a try and some reasons to skip it and remain on iOS 17.2, or whatever version of iOS your iPhone is running.

Help Improve iOS 17.3

One reason to consider moving your iPhone to the iOS 17.3 beta is to help Apple improve the final product.

Your feedback about iOS 17.3’s performance could help the company squash an annoying bug or performance issue before it impacts devices around the globe.

If you’re sick of dealing with bugs and performance issues on your iPhone, or sick of hearing friends and family complain about their iPhone, think about giving the iOS 17.3 beta a try.

If you do decide to try the beta, make sure you report any issues you see to Apple. This way, the company’s engineers can get to work on fixes.

Try New Features

If you want to try out new features before they’re available to the public-at-large, you might want to give the beta a spin on your iPhone.

Again iOS 17.3, in its current form, isn’t a huge upgrade, but it does have a couple of interesting features on board.

One is collaborative playlists for Apple Music. This is a feature that was originally supposed to debut on board iOS 17.2, but got pushed back to iOS 17.3.

The feature lets you create a new playlist that people can add to. It’s great if you’re in need of new music to work to, to workout to, or if you’re out of the loop and just want some recommendations from others.

Once you’ve made the playlist, tap the three dots located in top right of the Music app. Then tap Collaborate and select “Start Collaboration.”

From there you can create a link to the playlist to send to anyone you want or you can create a QR code for access. You can add and remove people from the playlist as you see fit.

The other feature is a new security feature called Stolen Device Protection which, when enabled, will restrict some settings when you’re away from a known location like your house.

Apple may add, or subtract, from iOS 17.3’s feature list as the beta progresses so keep an eye out for changes when the company releases a new version.

Install If You Work in IT

This almost goes without saying, but if you work in the IT industry, you should probably install the iOS 17.3 beta so you can test apps and services.

We always see complaints about enterprise services after Apple releases a new version of iOS. And we expect iOS 17.3 to continue this trend. It’s inevitable.

If you’re an IT professional who supports end users at your company, you should install the iOS 17.3 beta on a device and use it throughout the beta process.

Testing the iOS 17.3 beta will help you prepare for support calls and trouble tickets from co-workers and clients who upgrade their iPhones to the software.

Don’t Install on a Primary Device

If you only have one iPhone in your possession, we recommend staying put on stable software.

If you rely on your iPhone and the applications on it to get you through the day, avoid the iOS 17.3 beta. You may run into app compatibility issues.

The apps you use the most might crash, or freeze, on a regular basis. This isn’t ideal if you like to play games, watch shows, or get work done on your device.

If you’ve got a secondary iPhone laying around, use that. In its Beta FAQ Apple “strongly” recommends installing iOS beta software on secondary devices.

Don’t Install If You Can’t Stand Bugs

If you can’t stand dealing with bugs, performance issues, or potential security issues, avoid the iOS 17.3 beta.

The current list of iOS 17.3 beta problems includes abnormal battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi, cellular data issues, UI lag, syncing problems, and various other problems.

Apple will improve the software in future updates, but these updates might have problems of their own. And while you might be able to fix some issues on your own, others may require a fix from Apple in a future release.

If you do run into trouble on the beta, you can downgrade back to stable software, but only to iOS 17.2, iOS 17.1.2, or iOS 17.1.1. The downgrade path to other versions of iOS is closed.

So if you’re having a good experience on iOS 17.1 or below, keep that in mind. Once you move up to iOS 17.3 beta, you won’t be able to go back.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 17.2 & 11 Reasons You Should