When Will Apple Release iOS 17.3?

Apple’s confirmed a new iOS 17.3 update and iPhone users are starting to wonder about its release date.

iOS 17.3 is currently in beta testing and the third milestone upgrade for iOS 17 is set to deliver new features and under-the-hood enhancements to compatible iPhone models.

Apple hasn’t confirmed an official iOS 17.3 release date or release window and we may not get an announcement ahead of time.

Fortunately, Apple likes to stick to fairly predictable release patterns when it comes to its milestone upgrades. We also have a little bit of inside information which makes it fairly easy to set proper expectations for iPhone users.

First and foremost, iOS 17.3 won’t arrive in 2023. So get that out of your head. Instead, we’re probably looking at a release in late January or early February. Here’s why.

Apple’s currently testing the first version of the iOS 17.3 beta. We expect several iterations before the final release which means the software won’t officially touch down for a few weeks.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says new Macs are being developed alongside macOS 14.3 Sonoma for Mac, another software update that’s currently in beta testing.

Gurman says the software is “likely to be released between the end of January and February.” He says the new Macs will land in March, after Apple releases the firmware.

If that’s the case, you can expect iOS 17.3 to roll out in late January or February as well. This lines up well with Apple’s usual strategy for iOS x.3 software updates.

The company’s iOS 15.3 update rolled out on January 26th while iOS 16.3 was delivered on January 23rd.

So while we can’t supply you with an exact day for the iOS 17.3 release date, we’ll probably see the software land sometime during the week of January 22nd, the week of January 29th or, if it needs a little more time, the week of February 5th.

iOS 17.3 probably won’t be as big as iOS 17.2, but it will still deliver a batch of new features, bug fixes, and security patches to iOS 17 users.

Right now, the software is carrying collaborative playlists for Apple Music and security enhancements aimed for stolen or lost iPhones.

Once Apple pushes iOS 17.3 to iPhone, the company will more than likely put a new iOS 17.4 update into beta testing. We expect iOS 17.4 to drop in March alongside a new iPad Air 6 and new iPad Pros.