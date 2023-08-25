iPhone 15 Event: 5 Things to Expect from Apple

Apple is gearing up to announce new products this fall and we want to outline what you can expect from the company’s upcoming iPhone 15 event.

We don’t have an official date for the event yet, but an announcement should come soon. We expect Apple to confirm the iPhone 15 event date in late August or early September.

While we don’t have an official date, we do have a rumored date. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s fall event will most likely take place on September 12th. Gurman is very accurate so this will probably wind up being the date Apple selects.

You can expect the event to start at 10AM Pacific, 1PM Eastern and we expect it to be a pre-recorded show with an in-person element built-in.

With all of that in mind, here’s what you can expect at the iPhone 15 event in September. From new iPhones, to new Apple Watches, the showcase will cover a lot of ground.

iPhone 15 & iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will undoubtedly be the stars of the show.

Apple is reportedly making some pretty big changes to the iPhone in 2023 and highlights include a new titanium design with a new Action button, USB-C in place of Lightning, improvements to the camera including a periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a new processor in the Pro models, and more storage.

The devices won’t take a quantum leap from last year’s iPhone 14 series, we could see much bigger changes come in 2024 on the iPhone 16 series, but the iPhone 15 series is shaping up as a solid replacement for last year’s flagship.

In addition to outlining/marketing all of the changes it’s made to the iPhone, you can expect Apple to confirm the iPhone 15 pre-order date, price, and release date.

As of right now we expect all iPhone 15 models to go on sale in September though we could see at least one model’s (iPhone 15 Pro Max) release date get pushed into October.

Apple Watch 9

It looks like Apple will stick with a yearly upgrade cycle for the Apple Watch as well. The company is expected to announce two new versions of the Apple Watch and we’ll start with the Apple Watch Series 9.

Like the iPhone 15, we are expecting a fairly modest upgrade though the Apple Watch 9 should come with one change that may convince owners of older models like the Apple Watch 4 to upgrade.

Apple hasn’t upgraded the main processor inside the Apple Watch for three years running, but it looks like it will finally supply its smartwatch with a new processor.

The Apple Watch 9’s new processor will likely be based on the A15 chip the company first used in the iPhone 13. The improved chip should lead to better all-around performance in areas like speed and battery life.

We’re also expecting the new Watch models to come with some big software upgrades. watchOS 10, the operating system that will power the new devices, is a substantial upgrade and the Apple Watch 9 models should get exclusive features to help separate them from the Apple Watch 8 and older versions of the wearable.

Apple will confirm the Apple Watch 9 release date, price, and pre-order during the show. We expect it to go on sale in mid-September.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The other Apple Watch on tap for Apple’s iPhone 15 event is a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, the company’s high-end model.

Like the Apple Watch 9 models, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will most likely be a refresh rather than a complete overhaul. It should include the same processor upgrade coming on board the Apple Watch 9.

We’ve also heard the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s design may be lighter than the original. The current version of the Apple Watch Ultra weighs a lot more, 61.3 grams vs. 32 grams, than the Apple Watch 8.

There’s also chatter about a new black titanium color.

iOS 17 & iPadOS 17

In addition to new hardware, you can expect Apple to confirm important information about its upcoming software.

We already mentioned watchOS 10, but the company is also hard at work on new software for the Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and Mac.

During the iPhone 15 event, look for Apple to touch on iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the new operating systems coming to iPhone and iPad.

Both are currently in beta and while they don’t project as huge upgrades, they both have some very exciting features on board.

The iOS 17/iPadOS 17 release date will land sometime between the iPhone 15 announcement and the iPhone 15 release date. So, if Apple’s fall event lands on September 12th, you can expect the iOS 17 release date to land the week of September 18th.

macOS Sonoma

Apple’s also cooking up a new version of macOS for Mac dubbed macOS Sonoma.

It’s also on the lighter side, but the operating is set to bring new screen savers, widgets on the desktop, and improvements to video conferencing to Mac users.

We’ll get a macOS Sonoma release date on stage during the iPhone event and it should land in either September or October.

Wildcard: iPad mini 7

And finally, a wildcard. This is an announcement we’re not as confident about, but felt the need to include it because there’s certainly a chance it happens on stage during the fall event.

Apple’s reportedly working on several new iPad models. Among them, new iPad Pros, a new iPad Air 6, and a brand new iPad mini 7. Of these, only the iPad mini 7 has a chance to emerge this fall.

We’ve heard that we may see it join the iPhone 15 on stage. If it does, you can expect a very light refresh. A new processor will likely be the device’s main selling point.

Of course, there’s also a chance the iPad mini 7 misses this event and joins the new iPad Pros and iPad mini 6 in 2024. We’ll find out for sure in the near future.

