iPhone XR Problems: 5 Things to Know
Some iPhone XR users are running into bugs and performance issues after downloading the latest iOS 13 firmware.
The colorful 6.1-inch iPhone XR has been out for more than a year now and we’re still getting a lot of feedback from those who’ve adopted Apple’s colorful flagship.
A lot of the feedback is good. The iPhone XR is cheaper than Apple’s flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models, much cheaper than Apple’s new iPhone 11 models, and it can still hold its own. That said, we’re also seeing negative feedback emerge.
Some iPhone XR users are dealing with hardware problems while others are experiencing issues with the device’s new iOS 13 software.
In this guide we’ll take you through the most common iPhone XR problems. We’ll also provide you with some tips and resources that will come in handy if you start noticing issues on your new phone.
iPhone XR Problems
Some iPhone XR users have had problems activating the phone at home. This is a common issue with new phones and it’s sometimes easy to fix.
If you’re unable to activate your iPhone XR, take a look at Apple’s System Status page. If the circle is anything other than green, you’ll have to wait until it’s green before trying to activate again.
If the circle is green and you still can’t activate your phone, make sure your SIM card is in properly. If you’re getting a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, head here for help.
iPhone XR users are also complaining about restore issues, issues setting up Face ID, Bluetooth problems, Wi-Fi problems, weird battery drain, Exchange problems, issues with first and third-party apps, crashes, abnormal amounts of lag, crashes, and iCloud problems.
We expect this list to grow as more people buy the iPhone XR throughout 2020.
Where to Find Feedback
If you own an iPhone XR or if you’re thinking about buying one for yourself or a loved one, you’ll want to dig into feedback from iPhone XR users.
We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for information about the iPhone XR’s performance.
If you need additional feedback, please take a look at our quick impressions of the iPhone XR’s iOS 13.3.1 update.
How to Fix iPhone XR Problems
If you’re dealing with issues and your iPhone XR is running iOS 12 or an older version of iOS 13, try updating to iOS 13.3.1.
If you’re already on iOS 13.3.1 or you don’t want to upgrade just yet, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13 problems.
We’ve also released some tips to help improve your iPhone XR’s performance and tips that could help you improve your battery life.
If you can’t find a fix for your iPhone XR’s problem in those walkthroughs, check Apple’s discussion forums for other potential fixes.
If you’d prefer to get in touch with Apple, get in contact with the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.
If Apple’s frontline customer service can’t find a solution for your issue, you might want to take your phone into your local Apple Store or your local carrier location. They might be able to diagnose the issue in minutes.
If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, schedule a Genius Bar appointment. Your iPhone XR is under warranty so if the problem is serious, you might be able to get a replacement.
How to Downgrade the iPhone XR
Sometimes you’ll have the option to downgrade your iPhone XR to another version of iOS. Downgrading can have a positive impact on your device’s performance.
If you’re running iOS 13.3.1 and you hate its performance, you can try downgrading to iOS 13.3. Apple is currently signing on the update.
Unfortunately, Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iOS 13 and iOS 12 and that means there’s no going back to iOS 13.2.2 and below once you make the move to iOS 13.3.1.
Our guide to the iOS 13 downgrade will walk you through everything you need to know.
What’s Next
If you’re dealing with issues, you might be on your own for a few weeks.
iOS 13.3.1 was the last known upgrade in the pipeline so it’s unclear when Apple might roll out the next version of iOS 13.
The company is reportedly planning to release new hardware in March so don’t be surprise if Apple trots out new software as well.
Keep an eye out for a beta as we push into February.
Install iOS 13.3.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3.1 update right away.
The iOS 13.3.1 update includes 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.3.1. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3.1 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3.1. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3.1 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
dedobbeleer
04/09/2019 at 3:03 am
I have got 2 XR and have same trouble with interrupted calls during communication, and also impossible to redial a number for ” a while ” in the meantime it is possible to dial with the iphone 6 on the same network.
so What ?
I use again my old iphone 6 no problems at all.
So what is the problem with the XR ? Design , component, software version ?
Lisa Kane
09/11/2019 at 11:11 am
XR is the worst phone ever. I am on my second new one to replace the old, new one I bought. I use it for work and it is impeding my ability to commnicate. Note: this is a class action law suit starting refering to this serie. I am taking one more trip back to the apple store and then I will move into legal. DOn’t buy this phone