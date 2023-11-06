What Will the iOS 17.1.1 Update Fix?

Apple’s reportedly working on a new iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhone. We expect the software to arrive in November and the software should fix ongoing problems with iOS 17. But what will it fix?

In late October, Apple pushed iOS 17.1 to iPhone. The software, a milestone upgrade, delivered new features, security patches, and bug fixes to compatible iPhone models.

Unfortunately, the software didn’t fix some of the more glaring issues impacting the iPhone’s most up-to-date operating system. And that’s left many iPhone users are desperate for a new version of the software.

Apple’s currently working on a new iOS 17.2 milestone upgrade. The software is currently in beta testing and we expect it to arrive in December ahead of the holidays.

Fortunately, it looks like Apple will patch up some iOS 17 problems before iOS 17.2 is released.

Earlier this month we heard that iOS 17.1.1 is in development. A point upgrade, the software will most likely fix lingering bugs and performance issues impacting iPhone.

There are currently three potential bug fixes on our radar, but iOS 17.1.1 could certainly carry more, or less, on board. Given there won’t be a beta, we won’t know what iOS 17.1.1 fixes until Apple pushes it out to iPhone users around the world.

Potential Fix #1: Fix is for Wi-Fi connectivity issues. iPhone users running iOS 17 have run into slow speeds and dropped connections in the weeks since iOS 17’s release.

Apple says it fixed the Wi-Fi problems in iOS 17.2 which means a remedy is ready to go. So, there’s a high probability iOS 17.1.1 has the same fix on board.

Potential Fix #2: Fix for an iPhone 15 wireless charging issue impacting BMW owners.

Apple says it plans to fix the issue with a software update later this year. This is another good bet for iOS 17.1.1.

Potential Fix #3: Fix for an issue where an iPhone randomly restarts at night which disables functions like the alarm.

This one is a little more unclear. As far as we know, Apple hasn’t confirmed a fix for this problem and we haven’t seen a definitive fix emerge on board the iOS 17.2 beta.

So those are the potential fixes on our radar right now. It’s possible the software addresses additional bugs and/or performance problems.

The good news is that we should find out for sure in the near future. Keep an eye out for iOS 17.1.1 around 10AM Pacific in the days ahead.

