What Will the iOS 17.1.1 Update Fix?
Apple’s reportedly working on a new iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhone. We expect the software to arrive in November and the software should fix ongoing problems with iOS 17. But what will it fix?
In late October, Apple pushed iOS 17.1 to iPhone. The software, a milestone upgrade, delivered new features, security patches, and bug fixes to compatible iPhone models.
Unfortunately, the software didn’t fix some of the more glaring issues impacting the iPhone’s most up-to-date operating system. And that’s left many iPhone users are desperate for a new version of the software.
Apple’s currently working on a new iOS 17.2 milestone upgrade. The software is currently in beta testing and we expect it to arrive in December ahead of the holidays.
Fortunately, it looks like Apple will patch up some iOS 17 problems before iOS 17.2 is released.
Earlier this month we heard that iOS 17.1.1 is in development. A point upgrade, the software will most likely fix lingering bugs and performance issues impacting iPhone.
There are currently three potential bug fixes on our radar, but iOS 17.1.1 could certainly carry more, or less, on board. Given there won’t be a beta, we won’t know what iOS 17.1.1 fixes until Apple pushes it out to iPhone users around the world.
- Potential Fix #1: Fix is for Wi-Fi connectivity issues. iPhone users running iOS 17 have run into slow speeds and dropped connections in the weeks since iOS 17’s release.
Apple says it fixed the Wi-Fi problems in iOS 17.2 which means a remedy is ready to go. So, there’s a high probability iOS 17.1.1 has the same fix on board.
- Potential Fix #2: Fix for an iPhone 15 wireless charging issue impacting BMW owners.
Apple says it plans to fix the issue with a software update later this year. This is another good bet for iOS 17.1.1.
- Potential Fix #3: Fix for an issue where an iPhone randomly restarts at night which disables functions like the alarm.
This one is a little more unclear. As far as we know, Apple hasn’t confirmed a fix for this problem and we haven’t seen a definitive fix emerge on board the iOS 17.2 beta.
So those are the potential fixes on our radar right now. It’s possible the software addresses additional bugs and/or performance problems.
The good news is that we should find out for sure in the near future. Keep an eye out for iOS 17.1.1 around 10AM Pacific in the days ahead.
Install iOS 17.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.1 update right away.
iOS 17.1 brings 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addresses issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more. These are essential fixes for your iPhone and this is just one reason why you should install iOS 17.1 today.
As for older versions of iOS 17, iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.1 update as well.
