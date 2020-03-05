6 Reasons to Buy the 2019 iPad Air & 5 Reasons Not To

If you’re in the hunt for a new iPad, you should definitely take a long look at Apple’s iPad Air from 2019.

Last year, Apple released two new iPads: a 7.9-inch iPad mini 5 and a 10.5-inch iPad Air 3 that replaced the company’s iPad Air 2 from 2014.

The 2019 iPad Air come in three colors (silver, space gray and gold) and in 64GB and 256GB configurations. The device starts at $499 in the U.S. for the Wi-Fi-only model and $629 in the U.S. for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

You can buy it directly from Apple, through carriers like AT&T and Verizon, or via a popular retailer like Amazon, Best Buy, or NewEgg.

If you don’t want to pay full price for a 2019 iPad Air you’ll have to hunt for deals. Now that we’re pushing into 2020, the device has gone on sale at various retailers and carriers making it far more affordable than it once was.

Apple’s third-generation iPad Air comes with some noticeable upgrades that make it an appealing alternative to the iPad mini 5, 9.7-inch iPad, and the iPad Pro line.

The device comes with an extremely thin design, a 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone, a new A12 Bionic Chip which makes it 70% faster than the company’s 9.7-inch iPad, a new 1080p rear camera, and support for Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard accessory.

Those of you in the hunt for a new tablet might want to pull the trigger and buy Apple’s latest iPad Air. That said, others are better off going with another iPad model or a tablet from another company.

If you’re on the fence, allow us to take you through the best reasons to buy the iPad Air 3. We’ll also take you through a few reasons to think about skipping the iPad Air 3 in favor of another device.