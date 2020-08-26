AirPods Deal Matches All Time Low

The new AirPods deal at Amazon brings one of our favorite wireless earbuds back down to one of the best prices we’ve seen on a new pair. You can buy AirPods for $129 shipped or get AirPods with the Wireless Charging case for $169 shipped.

We love AirPods for the H1 chip, being able to say “Hey Siri” to get your assistant in your ear and the ease of switching between Apple devices. You can use these with your iPhone, then switch to your iPad, MacBook Pro, and even your Apple TV.

AirPods are normally $159, and this deal takes $30 off both versions of the popular earbuds. These fit many users well, but if you want noise canceling and a tighter fit, you may want to go with AirPods Pro.

Sale 117,586 Reviews Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

The AirPods are a good deal and a very good value. Here is a list of the things that you can do with AirPods. If you want to add to the style, check out our favorite AirPods cases and skins.

While we expect new AirPods, it’s starting to look more like Apple will push 2020 AirPods to next year. So if you buy these AirPods today, you aren’t likely missing out on brand new models in September or October.

18 Cool Things AirPods 2 Can Do

Take a Call Automatically When You Put Them In > 1 / 18 When you put an AirPod in your ear it will automatically switch a call from your phone to the AirPod as long as you have "Automatic Ear Detection" set to On. This is on by default for most users, but you can check this by putting your AirPods in your ears, connecting to your iPhone and going to Settings. Tap on Bluetooth and then on the i to the right of AirPods. Make sure Automatic Ear Detection is set to On. Now anytime you put an AirPod in while you are on a call, the call will automatically transfer as soon as the AirPod connects. This works with both the original and AirPods 2, but the newer model connects faster. I love using AirPods to take calls so that my hands are free to work on something or simply take care of our dogs. This is also super handy for FaceTime calls so that you can talk without everyone around you hearing what the other person is saying. > 1 / 18

Last update on 2020-08-26. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API