AirPods Deal Matches All Time Low
The new AirPods deal at Amazon brings one of our favorite wireless earbuds back down to one of the best prices we’ve seen on a new pair. You can buy AirPods for $129 shipped or get AirPods with the Wireless Charging case for $169 shipped.
We love AirPods for the H1 chip, being able to say “Hey Siri” to get your assistant in your ear and the ease of switching between Apple devices. You can use these with your iPhone, then switch to your iPad, MacBook Pro, and even your Apple TV.
AirPods are normally $159, and this deal takes $30 off both versions of the popular earbuds. These fit many users well, but if you want noise canceling and a tighter fit, you may want to go with AirPods Pro.
- Automatically on, automatically connected
- Easy setup for all your Apple devices
- Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”
- Double-tap to play or skip forward
- New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices
The AirPods are a good deal and a very good value. Here is a list of the things that you can do with AirPods. If you want to add to the style, check out our favorite AirPods cases and skins.
While we expect new AirPods, it’s starting to look more like Apple will push 2020 AirPods to next year. So if you buy these AirPods today, you aren’t likely missing out on brand new models in September or October.
