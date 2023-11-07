iOS 17.4 Update Rumored for March

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is working on a new iOS 17.4 update for iPhone and the software is currently slated to arrive in early 2024.

In the report, Gurman says Apple was forced to pause work on its upcoming iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18 updates in order to fix bugs lurking in the upcoming updates for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. The company reportedly paused development for a week.

He notes the halt applied to an unannounced version of iOS 17 for iPhone and iPad dubbed iOS 17.4. Gurman says Apple is planning to push the software to iPhone, and iPad, in March.

iOS 17.4 should serve as the company’s fourth milestone upgrade for iOS 17, following iOS 17.2 which is expected in December and iOS 17.3, which is likely in development behind the scenes.

iOS 17.3 should enter beta testing after iOS 17.2 arrives and if Apple’s on schedule, it should land for compatible iPhone models in January.

If iOS 17.4 arrives in March, it would fall in line with previous iOS x.4 updates. Earlier this year, iOS 16.4 landed on March 27th while iOS 15.4 dropped on March 14th back in 2022.

And given what we’ve heard about Apple’s plans for 2024, there’s a chance iOS 17.4/iPadOS 17.4 accompanies new hardware to shelves.

Apple’s reportedly working on new iPads, set for release in 2024. Three models, an iPad Air 6, an iPad mini 7, and a new overhauled iPad Pro are all expected to hit shelves next year.

We don’t have firm launch dates for these products yet, but Apple has announced new iPads in March in the past.

As for iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18, these updates are expected to debut at WWDC 2024 next summer ahead of an official release in the fall.

According to Gurman, Apple finished the first “M1” versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 last month. And given that Apple only paused for a week, he believes the internal delay shouldn’t impact the consumer release of these upgrades.

