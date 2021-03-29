5 Things to Know About the iOS 12.5.2 Update

If you're on the fence, here's one of the best reasons to install iOS 12.5.1. If you skipped an older version of iOS, you might get important security patches with your upgrade. iOS 12.5.1 doesn't have any new patches on board. If you skipped iOS 12.5, you'll get an important patch with your iOS 12.5.1 upgrade. Apple's outlined the update's patch in detail on its security site. If you skipped iOS 12.4.9, you'll get its four security patches with your upgrade. You can read more about those right here. If you skipped iOS 12.4.7, you get the update's three security patches (two for the Mail app and one for Wi-Fi) with your upgrade to iOS 12.5.1. If you skipped iOS 12.4.6 and iOS 12.4.5, you get their security updates (unpublished) with your upgrade. If you missed the iOS 12.4.4 update, you'll want to download iOS 12.5.1 in the near future because it brings iOS 12.4.4's security patch to your device. You can read about it right here. If you skipped iOS 12.4.3, you get its security patches (also unpublished) with your upgrade. If you missed iOS 12.4.2, you get an additional patch with your upgrade. You can read about the security contents of iOS 12.4.2 here. If you skipped iOS 12.4.1, you'll get its security patch with your iOS 12.5.1 update. You can read about that patch right here. If you skipped iOS 12.4, you get its patches with your iOS 12.5.1 update. iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on Apple's security site. If you skipped iOS 12.3, your iOS 12.5.1 update carries iOS 12.3's security patches on board. The iOS 12.3 update brought 23 patches and you can read about all of them right here on Apple's site. If you skipped iOS 12.2, you'll get its security patches with your version of iOS 12.5.1. iOS 12.2 brought a whopping 41 security patches to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can read more about the iOS 12.2's patches over on the company's website. It's important to note that Apple's iOS 12.2 update patched up an exploit that allowed websites to use motion sensors to "fingerprint" devices. The exploit, discovered by researchers in Europe, uses JavaScript to snag data from a device's accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer when the user visits an infected website. If the attack is successful, a device can be tracked around the internet. Fortunately, Apple's patched up the issue. If you skipped it, you'll probably want to move to iOS 12.5.1 soon. If you skipped iOS 12.1.4, you get four important security patches including fixes for a widespread FaceTime eavesdropping bug that lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone. If you skipped iOS 12.1.3, you get some additional patches with your version of iOS 12.5.1. Again, they're baked into your upgrade. Apple lists a grand total of 23 patches on board iOS 12.1.3 and you can read about all of them over on Apple's website. If you skipped iOS 12.1.1, you'll want to install the iOS 12.5.1 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch today. The iOS 12.1.1 update brought 17 patches for potential security exploits. They'll will help protect your phone. You can read about them here. If you skipped iOS 12.1, you'll get the 24 patches from that update with your version of iOS 12.5.1. If you skipped iOS 12.0.1, your iOS 12.5.1 update brings two additional patches. Both patches are for potential lock screen exploits. If you skipped iOS 12.0, and you're still running iOS 11.4.1 or below, your iOS 12.5.1 update comes with an even longer list of security updates. The iOS 12.0 update delivered 16 patches for security issues. You can read about all of them over on Apple's security page. In addition to those patches, iOS 12 delivers new security features aimed at protecting you and the data you store on your device. These include:

Enhanced Intelligent Tracking Prevention in Safari prevents embedded content and social media buttons from tracking cross-site browsing without your permission

Suppresses ad retargeting by reducing advertisers’ ability to identify iOS devices uniquely

Strong and unique passwords are suggested automatically when creating an account or changing a password in most apps and in Safari

Reused passwords are flagged in Settings > Passwords & Accounts

Security code AutoFill presents one-time security codes sent over SMS as suggestions in the QuickType bar

Sharing passwords with contacts is easier than ever using AirDrop from Passwords & Accounts in Settings

Siri supports quickly navigating to a password on an authenticated device Long story long, if you store sensitive data on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you have some really good reasons to upgrade to iOS 12.5.1 today.