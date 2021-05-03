5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.5.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iOS 14.5.1 update to iPhone users and the point upgrade has an important change on board.

iOS 14.5.1 is available to download right now if you have a compatible iPhone model. iOS 14.5.1 is compatible with all iOS 14-powered phones which includes iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Unlike iOS 14.5, iOS 14.5.1 is a small upgrade with a bug fix and new security patches on board. It doesn’t bring any new features to iPhone owners.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s new iOS 14.5.1 upgrade.

In this guide we’ll walk you through iOS 14.5.1’s changes, the software’s performance, iOS 14.5.1 problems, the iOS 14.5.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with iOS 14.5.1’s performance.

iOS 14.5.1 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 14.5, iOS 14.5.1 requires a fairly small download.

For iOS 14.5 users, the iOS 14.5.1 download will be a little over 100MB. iOS 14.5.1 is a 127MB download for iPhone 12 Pro users moving up from the previous versions of iOS 14.

iOS 14.5.1’s exact size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. So if your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, you’ll likely see a bigger download because your upgrade will include changes from iOS updates you skipped.

If you’re jumping up from iOS 14.5, the iOS 14.5.1 installation should take less than 15 minutes. It took about eight minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone X.

For more on the iOS 14.5.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using iOS 14.5.1 on a few iPhone models for a very short time and here’s what we’ve noticed about its performance thus far:

iOS 14.5.1 Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

iOS 14.5.1 App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

iOS 14.5.1 Speed

iOS 14.5.1 currently feels as fast as iOS 14.5.

If your iPhone is struggling on iOS 14.5 or an older version of iOS, you might want to install the iOS 14.5.1 update on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 14.5.1 update. It should help you make a decision.

We’re in the process of publishing mini iOS 14.5.1 reviews for the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so check those guides for additional feedback if you need it.

iOS 14.5.1 Problems

iOS 14.5.1 is causing problems for some iPhone users. Some problems are brand new, others have carried over from older versions of iOS 14.

The current list of iOS 14 issues includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, severe battery drain, touchscreen issues, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, green tint issues on the iPhone 12, random stuttering, charging issues, and various other bugs/performance issues.

If you encounter a problem on iOS 14.5.1, take a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and some tips that could help fix bad iOS 14 battery life.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 14.5 which means you can drop back to the previous version of iOS 14 if iOS 14.5.1 starts giving you trouble.

You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 14.5 so keep that in mind if you’re having a good experience on iOS 14.4.2 or below. If you’re on older software, and you move to iOS 14.5.1, there’s no getting back.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 14.5.1 Update: What’s New

iOS 14.5.1 is a small upgrade for iPhone. Again, it has one bug fix and two security patches on board.

The software fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it.

If you’re curious about the security patches, you can read about those over on Apple’s website.

iOS 14.5.1 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iOS 14, but only Checkra1n (which is currently in beta) is compatible with iOS 14.5. It’s unclear if it’s compatible with iOS 14.5.1.

The newest version of unC0ver is compatible with newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 series. That’s big news if you’ve been waiting to jailbreak your new phone. Unfortunately it’s only compatible with versions up to iOS 14.3.

There’s no way to downgrade your phone’s software to iOS 14.3 or older versions of iOS which means you’re out of luck if you upgrade, or you already upgraded to iOS 14.5.1, iOS 14.5, iOS 14.4.2, iOS 14.4.1 or iOS 14.4.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 14 though it could be weeks before it touches down for the general public.

The company’s put iOS 14.6 into beta testing and the pre-release version of the firmware is available to download right now via the company’s beta programs.

Like iOS 14.5, iOS 14.6 is a milestone upgrade which means it should carry new features, fixes, enhancements, and security patches.

We don’t have an official iOS 14.6 release date yet, but we’ll let you know if we hear anything about its arrival.

For more on iOS 14.6, take a look at our guide.

