Will Apple Release iOS 17.3.1 for iPhone?
In the aftermath of iOS 17.3’s release, and Apple’s decision to close off the downgrade back to iOS 17.2.1, iPhone users are curious if Apple will release a new iOS 17.3.1 update. We don’t know for sure, but history says there’s a chance.
In January, Apple pulled its iOS 17.3 update out of beta and pushed it to millions of iPhone users around the world. And while we haven’t heard about any widespread problems with the firmware, some iPhone users have run into trouble after upgrading.
While many problems can be solved at home, some may require a fix from Apple. And with Apple closing off a safety valve, the ability to downgrade back to older iOS software, iPhone users are looking for answers.
Apple’s currently testing iOS 17.4, the fourth milestone upgrade for iOS 17, and a major release for iPhone.
iOS 17.4 has a ton of changes on board including new emoji characters for the iPhone’s keyboard and we expect it to deliver bug fixes for lingering iOS 17 problems.
However, iOS 17.4’s release is still a ways away. As of right now, we expect iOS 17.4 to arrive in early March in order to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Apple must comply by March 6th.
That’s a world away for iPhone owners with software issues and some users we’ve talked to are hoping Apple releases an iOS 17.3.1 update to bridge the gap.
We don’t know for sure if Apple will release iOS 17.3.1. The company hasn’t confirmed an update and we haven’t seen it show up in site analytics yet.
New, unannounced iOS software updates often show up in web analytics shortly before they’re released to the public.
That being said, Apple sticks to predictable patterns and history says we may see new software arrive in February ahead of iOS 17.4.
Last year, Apple pushed iOS 16.3.1 to iPhone users on February 13th. In 2022, Apple released iOS 15.3.1 for iPhone on February 10th.
If we go back further, the company released iOS 14.4.1 on March 8th and iOS 13.3.1 on January 28th. So while we saw a pattern emerge in 2023 and 2022, Apple didn’t adhere to it in 2021 and 2020.
So, simply put, there’s no guarantee we see an iOS 17.3.1 update for iPhone.
However, Apple almost always provides a bridge between milestone upgrades, iOS 17.2.1 being the most recent example. It landed between iOS 17.2 and iOS 17.3.
If you’re dealing with problems on iOS 17.3, or another version of iOS 17, keep your eyes peeled for a new firmware update in February.
At the very worst, we’ll see iOS 17.4 roll out in a few weeks.
Install iOS 17.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you missed older versions of iOS 17, think about installing Apple's iOS 17.3 update right away.
The iOS 17.3 update brings 15 new security patches to iPhone. These will help keep your device and its data protected from harm.
The software also adds Stolen Device Protection to iPhone. It increases the security of your iPhone and Apple ID by requiring Face ID or Touch ID to gain access to passwords, make purchases in Safari, and more.
This is useful if someone gets access to your iPhone and its passcode.
As for older updates, iOS 17.2 delivered 10 new security patches to iPhone. If you wish to find out more, you can head on over to Apple's security site for the details.
iOS 17.2 also included iMessage Contact Key Verification which improves the security of iMessage. The company also fixed an exploit that let the Flipper Zero multi-tool lock up iPhones.
iOS 17.1.2 had two security patches on board. Both were related to WebKit. If you want to learn more, you can do so right here.
iOS 17.1 brought 18 security fixes to iPhone. It addressed issues within Weather, Status Bar, WebKit, and more.
iOS 17.0.3 brought two patches for two security issues Apple identified within the software. If you want to read about the patches, head here.
iOS 17.0.1 delivered three important patches to iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
As for iOS 17 itself, it brought 40+ new security patches with it. A staggering number to say the least. If you want to learn more about them, head over to Apple.
In addition to those patches, iOS 17 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including improvements to Communication Safety beyond Messages.
It now includes content sent by AirDrop, Contact Posters in the Phone app, FaceTime, and the systemwide photo picker. You now have an option to blur out sensitive photos and videos before you choose to view them.
There's also an expanded Lockdown Mode which will help protect you against cyber attacks.
Apple's also improved sharing permissions and you now have more control over what you share with the apps on your device.
The company also notes that starting in iOS 17, Voice Memos encrypts the titles of recordings stored in iCloud, in addition to the recordings themselves.
If you skipped older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 17.3 update as well.
