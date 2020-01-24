5 2020 Phones Worth Waiting For

Thinking about upgrading your phone in 2020? There are some great options on shelves right now, but there are also some exciting devices coming out later this year.

If you’re debating making an upgrade in early 2020 you have a pretty big decision to make. You can pick from the current crop of devices, or, you can wait for companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google to announce to announce their 2020 models. It’s not an easy decision to make.

Smartphone manufacturers launched some excellent devices in 2019 and many of them are much cheaper than they were when they launched.

Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, OnePlus 7T, and Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL should definitely be on your radar.

Older models from 2018 like the Galaxy S9 and iPhone XR are also options if you don’t want to shell out a ton of cash for your next device.

As we push into 2002 we’re hearing more and more about the devices that will replace these devices. We don’t have the full picture just yet, but phones like the iPhone 12, Galaxy S20, and Pixel 4a are all rumored to launch sometime later this year.

Today we want to take you through some of the top, upcoming options for 2020 and fill you in on what you should know before you buy your next phone.

This walkthrough will take you through what we currently know about these phones and when you can expect them to land for your carrier.

We’re starting off with the phones that are heavily rumored. You obviously can expect more than five new phone to launch in 2020, but these are the devices that’ve caught our eye and the devices that should be on your radar as you search for your next smartphone.

iPhone SE 2

For years, consumers have been begging Apple to release a follow up to its popular 4-inch iPhone SE from 2016. And for several years now, we’ve seen rumors hint at a sequel.

Those rumors failed to pan out in 2019, but it looks like Apple is cooking up a new budget iPhone model for 2020 though it looks like the new device won’t be a direct successor.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone in the first half of 2020. We don’t have a set date yet, but there’s a good chance it will launch in March during the company’s spring window, the same window Apple used to launch the iPhone SE way back when.

Those hoping for a new 4-inch iPhone will be disappointed to learn that this iPhone SE 2/iPhone 8s/iPhone 9 (it doesn’t have a name yet) will most likely come with a 4.7-inch display and a design that resembles the iPhone 8’s form factor. Nevertheless, the new model should be an exciting entry for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, the price. It’s likely going to provide consumers with a cheap way to get into Apple’s ecosystem.

It’ll also come with updated hardware (cameras, processor) which makes it a far more appealing option than outdated devices like the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and even the iPhone SE.

It’ll also come with four plus years of software which means it will continue to get updates long after support stops for Apple’s other budget iPhones.

Essentially, it looks like the device will be a souped up version of the iPhone 8 which makes it a perfect choice for those that want a newer iPhone, but don’t want to shell out for an iPhone XS, iPhone 11, or Apple’s upcoming 2020 models.

For more on the iPhone SE 2, please take a look at our guide.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Maybe you’ve heard, Samsung’s scheduled an Unpacked launch event in San Francisco on February 11th. The company hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but it’s there that the company will unpack its latest flagship smartphones.

Samsung always reveals new Galaxy S models in the early part of the year and at this point it looks like the event will revolve around the new Galaxy S20. Yes, Samsung will skip from the Galaxy S10 all the way to the Galaxy S20.

At this stage, it looks like the company will launch three versions of the Galaxy S20: The Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and a high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The devices aren’t official yet, but we already know quite a bit about them and it looks like Samsung has big plans for their cameras.

The Galaxy S20 series probably won’t be cheap, one look at the rumored specs and you’ll be able to see why, but they should have a lot of appeal for those who want a great camera, a ton of horsepower, a big beautiful display, 5G connectivity, and Android.

Even if you aren’t sold on buying one of Samsung’s new flagships, we recommend waiting for the announcements because we should see some significant price cuts on older models like the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 once the Galaxy S20 series hits shelves.

For more on the Galaxy S20 and its features, please take a look at our guide.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will keep their place as Apple’s flagship models for most of 2020, but like every iPhone, their time as the top dogs will end later this year.

We’re still months away from Apple’s fall iPhone event, but we’ve already seen a mind-boggling number of iPhone 12 rumors emerge. We don’t have a full spec sheet yet, but rumors have already zeroed in on the changes Apple will make later this year.

You can expect the usual performance upgrades (processor, improved biometrics, new version of iOS), but these iPhones should standout thanks to their cameras, designs, displays, and their move to 5G connectivity.

Yes, the 2020 iPhones should be the first iPhone models that pair with 5G networks in the United States and around the world.

The 2020 iPhone flagships will command top dollar, but these upgrades will probably be worth the price of admission.

For more on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, take a look at our walkthrough. It’ll take you through everything we know in great detail.

Google Pixel 4a & Pixel 4a XL

Google’s already released two new Pixel 4 models in late 2019, but it looks like the company has a third Pixel 4 model up its sleeve for 2020. Not that this comes as a surprise.

Last year, months after it released the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, Google released budget alternatives dubbed Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. They were, and still are, extremely compelling devices thanks to their feature-sets and budget price points.

So, it should come as no surprise to learn that Google is cooking up some successors. The Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL are reportedly in the works and we expect them to launch during Google I/O 2020.

Google I/O is set to take place between May 12th and May 14th in Mountain View. Look for Google to confirm the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL during its keynote on May 12th.

As for the Pixel 4a series’ specs, you can expect them to pickup where the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 left off. If these devices are indeed coming in May, look for a mountain of rumors to emerge over the next few weeks as Google finalizes its plans.

For more on the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL, please head over to our guide.

OnePlus 8

OnePlus continues to solidify its position as one of the top Android manufacturers on the market and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

The company is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro later this year. They would replace the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro as the company’s flagships.

We’ve also heard about a cheaper OnePlus 8 Lite that would appeal to those who want a new OnePlus without having to pay top dollar.

You can expect a slew of hardware and software upgrades and everything we’ve heard thus far puts these devices right in the thick of things with the flagships from Samsung and Apple.

For more on the potential of the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite, please take a peek at our walkthrough.

