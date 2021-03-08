5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.4.1 Update

Apple’s released a surprise iOS 14.4.1 update for iPhone.

iOS 14.4.1 is a point release and it’s much smaller than the previous version of iOS 14 (iOS 14.4). Unlike other maintenance upgrades, iOS 14.4.1 doesn’t have any new features or known bug fixes on board. That said, it’s still an important release for iPhone users.

Apple’s iOS 14.4.1 update is compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest software for iPhone users.

In this guide we’ll walk you through iOS 14.4.1’s changes, the software’s current performance, iOS 14.4.1 problems, the iOS 14.4.1 jailbreak status, and more:

We’ll start with iOS 14.4’s performance on iPhone.

iOS 14.4.1 Review

If your iPhone is currently on iOS 14.4, iOS 14.4.1 requires a fairly large download.

For iOS 14.4 users, the iOS 14.4.1 download size will likely be 100+ MB. The exact size depends on your iPhone model and the version of iOS it’s currently running. It’s a 138MB download for iPhone 12 Pro users.

If your iPhone is running an older version of iOS, you’ll most likely see a larger bigger download because iOS 14.4.1 includes the changes from iOS updates you skipped.

If you’re moving up from iOS 14.4, the iOS 14.4.1 installation should take less than 15 minutes. It took about eight minutes to install on an iPhone 12 Pro and an iPhone X.

For more on the iOS 14.4.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iOS 14.4.1 update for a very short time and here’s what we’ve noticed about its performance in key areas thus far.

iOS 14.4.1 Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

iOS 14.4.1 App Performance

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable.

iOS 14.4.1 Speed

iOS 14.4.1 currently feels as fast as iOS 14.4 and iOS 14.3.

If your iPhone is struggling on iOS 14.4 or an older version of iOS, you might want to install iOS 14.4.1 on your iPhone right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 14.4.1 update. It will help you make a decision.

We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 14.4.1 reviews for the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so check those guides for additional feedback if you need it.

iOS 14.4.1 Problems

iOS 14.4.1 is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some problems are brand new while others have carried over from older versions of iOS 14.

The current list of iOS 14 issues includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, severe battery drain, touchscreen issues, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, green tint issues on the iPhone 12, random stuttering, charging issues, and various other bugs/performance issues.

If you run into an issue on iOS 14.4.1, have a look at our fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance as well as some tips that could help fix bad iOS 14 battery life.

If you don’t like iOS 14.4.1’s performance on your device, you can try downgrading your phone’s software to the previous version of iOS 14.

Apple is signing on iOS 14.4 which means you can drop back in an attempt to improve your iPhone’s performance. This option won’t be available forever so you’ll need to move quickly if you want to get your iPhone back to iOS 14.4.

For more on the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 14.4.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (x.x) are typically much smaller than milestone releases and that’s the case with iOS 14.4.1. It doesn’t have any new features or bug fixes on board. Instead, it’s focused on security.

iOS 14.4.1 carries an important security update and you can read about it right here.

iOS 14.4.1 Jailbreak

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iOS 14 but they aren’t compatible with iOS 14.4.1 or iOS 14.4.

Fortunately, the newest version of unC0ver is compatible with newer iPhones including the iPhone 12 series. That’s big news if you’ve been waiting to jailbreak your new phone.

That said, there’s no way to get your phone back to iOS 14.3 or older versions of iOS which means you’re out of luck if you upgrade/you already upgraded to iOS 14.4.1 or iOS 14.4.

Apple plugged up the exploits used by these jailbreaks so there’s no telling how long it will be until we see tools for iOS 14.4.1, iOS 14.4, and future versions of iOS 14.

Apple’s working on a new version of iOS 14.

The company’s confirmed a new iOS 14.5 update and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of an official release later this year. If you don’t want to wait for the official release, you can download the beta.

iOS 14.5 is a milestone upgrade which means it will carry new features, bug fixes, and security patches. The beta currently includes AirPlay 2 support for Fitness+, a new option to unlock your iPhone with an Apple Watch while wearing a mask, and much more.

The iOS 14.5 update also has some important bug fixes on board (for now at least) including remedies for the green tint issues and stuttering plaguing iPhone 12 models.

For more on iOS 14.5, check out our guide.

