Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 13.3 Update
Apple’s pulled its iOS 13.3 update from beta and the firmware is now available for iPhone models around the world.
The iOS 13.3 update serves as the third milestone upgrade for the company’s iOS 13 operating system which means it brings more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. It has some new features on board as well.
If your iPhone is currently running iOS 13.2.3, you get a fairly long list of features, bug fixes, and enhancements. It requires a fairly large download.
If you’re moving up from an older version of iOS, your iOS 13.3 update will be a little bit bigger because the changes from the iOS updates you missed are baked into the update.
With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest update for the iPhone and iOS 13.
In this guide to the iOS 13.3 update we’ll touch on the iOS 13.3 update’s performance, the current list of iOS 13.3 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 13 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 13.3 update’s performance on iPhone.
iOS 13.3 Reviews
If you’re moving from iOS 13.2.3 to iOS 13.3 you’ll see a 400MB download. The iOS 13.3 update is a 407.2 MB download for the iPhone X and it’s around the same for other versions of the iPhone.
If you’re using an older version of iOS on your iPhone, you’ll see a larger download size because, again, your iOS 13.3 update brings the changes from the iOS updates you skipped.
If you’re already on iOS 13.2.3, the iOS 13.3 installation shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone X.
For more on the iOS 13.3 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iOS 13.3 update on the iPhone for a short time and here are some quick impressions of its performance. So far, it feels stable.
Connectivity
- Battery life is stable right now.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are both stable.
Apps
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all stable.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are working fine.
Speed
- iOS 13.3 feels as fast as iOS 13.2.3.
If your iPhone’s performance is struggling on iOS 13.2.3 or another version of iOS 13, you might want to install the iOS 13.3 update right now.
If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 13.3 update on the iPhone. It’ll help you to one side of the fence or the other.
We’ve published our mini iOS 13.3 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so check those for additional feedback.
iOS 13.3 Problems
The iOS 13.3 is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from other versions of iOS.
The current list of iOS 13.3 problems includes some of the usual suspects: installation problems, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, issues with first and third-party apps, UI lag, random reboots, abnormal battery drain, Exchange issues, and more.
If you run into an issue on iOS 13.3, please take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 13-related problems. We’ve also released tips to improve iOS 13 performance and tips to fix bad iOS 13 battery life.
If you can’t handle iOS 13.3’s performance, note that you can downgrade to a previous version of iOS 13.
Apple is currently signing on iOS 13.2.3 which means you can use a loophole to drop back down in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
You can also try moving to Apple’s new iOS 13.3.1 beta though beta software typically isn’t an ideal daily driver.
iOS 13.3 Update: What’s New
Apple’s x.x updates always bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and enhancements and that’s precisely what iOS 13.3 has on board. Here’s the full change log:
Screen Time
- New parental controls provide more communication limits over who their children can call, FaceTime, or Message
- Contact list for children lets parents manage the contacts that appear on their children’s devices
Apple News
- New layout for Apple News+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers
- Easily like or dislike stories with a tap
Stocks
- Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French
- Continue reading with links to related stories or more stories from the same publication
- “Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories
Bug Fixes & Other Improvements
- Enables the creation of a new video clip when trimming a video in Photos
- Adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in Safari
- Fixes issues in Mail that may prevent downloading new messages
- Addresses an issue that prevented deleting messages in Gmail accounts
- Resolves issues that could cause incorrect characters to display in messages and duplication of sent messages in Exchange accounts
- Fixes an issue where the cursor may not move after long pressing on the space bar
- Addresses an issue that may cause screenshots to appear blurry when sent via Messages
- Resolves an issue where cropping or using Markup on screenshots may not save to Photos
- Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not be able to be shared with other audio apps
- Addresses an issue where the missed call badge on the Phone app may not clear
- Resolves an issue where the Cellular Data setting may incorrectly show as off
- Fixes an issue that prevented turning off Dark Mode when Smart Invert was enabled
- Addresses an issue where some wireless chargers may charge more slowly than expected
The iOS 13.3 update also brings 12 security updates to the iPhone. You can read about those right here on Apple’s website.
iOS 13.3 Jailbreak
There is a jailbreak tool (dubbed checkra1n) that’s available for iPhone 5s-iPhone X running iOS 12.3-iOS 13.3. However, the jailbreak tool is currently in beta testing.
Jailbreak developers have also released a working jailbreak tool for iOS 12.4, but it doesn’t work with newer iPhone models like the iPhone 11 series and the company’s 2018 iPhone models.
If you want to jailbreak an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, you need to be on an older version of iOS 12. Unfortunately, there’s no way to downgrade to the previous operating system.
What’s Next
Apple’s confirmed a new version of iOS 13.
The iOS 13.3.1 update is confirmed and it’s currently in beta testing ahead of an unknown release date for the iPhone.
The update is a small point release (which means it probably won’t carry new features) and we expect it to fix bugs impacting Apple’s new Screen Time features.
Given the severity of the issue, look for iOS 13.3.1 to roll out sooner rather than later.
Install iOS 13.3 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.3 update right away.
iOS 13.3 brings 12 new security patches to your iPhone. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you skipped a previous version of iOS 13, you'll get security patches from the updates you missed in your iOS 13.3 update.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.3 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.3. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.3 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
Latest
Featured
Is Hulu Worth It? 10 Things You Need to Know in 2019
Is Hulu Worth it? We’ll help you decide with a look at what you need to know before you sign...
5 Reasons You Need a Robot Vacuum Cleaner in 2019
If you’ve been holding off on adding a robot vacuum to your house, now is the time to upgrade your...