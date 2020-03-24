Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 12.4.6 Update
Apple’s released an iOS 12.4.6 update for iPhone and iPad models that didn’t make the move iOS 13 or iPadOS 13.
iOS 12.4.6 is yet another point update which means it’s another small upgrade for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch sixth-gen.
If your device is currently running iOS 12.4.5, you’ll see the shortest change log and the smallest iOS 12.4.6 download size.
If your iPhone or iPad is running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.4.6 update might be a little bit bigger because you get the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.
With that in mind, we want to walk you through the most important things to know about Apple’s iOS 12.4.6 update for iPhone and iPad.
Our guide goes over the iOS 12.4.6 update’s performance, the current state of iOS 12.4.6 problems, places to find feedback about iOS 12.4.6’s performance, the iOS 12.4.6 jailbreak situation, and more.
We’ll start with our quick impressions of iOS 12.4.6’s performance.
iOS 12.4.6 Reviews
If you’re moving from iOS 12.4.5 to iOS 12.4.6, you’ll see a tiny download. If you’re running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.4.6 download could be much bigger because the changes from the updates you missed are baked into your device’s version of iOS 12.4.6.
If you’re currently running iOS 12.4.5, the iOS 12.4.6 installation should take less than 10 minutes. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 5s.
For more on the iOS 12.4.6 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iOS 12.4.6 update for a very short time and here’s we’ve noticed about its performance thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable right now.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
- GPS and cellular data are both stable.
Apps
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify feel stable.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are running just fine right now.
Speed
- iOS 12.4.6 feels as fast as iOS 12.4.5.
If you’re running into issues on iOS 12.4.5 or an older version of iOS 12, you’ll probably want to install the iOS 12.4.6 update on your device right now.
If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 12.4.6 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 12.4.6 reviews for iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s so check those roundups for additional feedback if you need it.
iOS 12.4.6 Problems
iOS 12.4.6 is a small maintenance upgrade, but in some cases it’s having a big impact on performance.
We’re hearing about an assortment of problems including installation issues, weird battery drain, issues with connectivity(Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS), issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal amounts of lag, random reboots, and more.
The list of iOS 12.4.6 problems is short right now, but we expect it to grow as more users move their device to the newest version of iOS 12.
If you run into an issue on iOS 12.4.6 have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 12 problems. We’ve also released some tips to help improve performance and tips to help improve iOS 12 battery life.
If you’re frustrated with iOS 12.4.6’s performance on your iPhone or iPad, note that you can downgrade to iOS 12.4.5 or iOS 12.4.4. Unfortunately, that option will probably disappear soon. If you want to get your phone off of iOS 12.4.6, you’ll probably want to do so in the near future.
Apple isn’t signing on older versions of iOS 12 so keep that in mind before you make your move from iOS 12.4.3 or below. Once you make the move to iOS 12.4.6, there’s no going back.
iOS 12.4.6 Update: What’s New
The iOS 12.4.6 update doesn’t bring any new features to the iPhone and iPad. It does include new security patches, but Apple hasn’t outlined them in detail yet.
iOS 12.4.6 Jailbreak
You can jailbreak iOS 12, but you’ll want to be careful with iOS 12.4.6.
Jailbreak developers released a jailbreak tool called checkra1n that’s compatible with iPhone 5s-iPhone X. It’s not compatible with newer iPhone models.
If you own an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, you can jailbreak iOS 12 using the Chimera jailbreak tool. However, your device needs to be running iOS 12.0-iOS 12.1.2. Unfortunately, there’s no way back to those updates.
For more on the iOS 12 jailbreak, take a look at our guide.
What’s Next
We aren’t sure what’s next for iOS 12 users.
The company could decide to release iOS 12.4.7 down the road, but there’s no guarantee that happens.
If you decide you want the latest iOS features, you’ll need to upgrade to an iPhone or iPad model that’s compatible with iOS 13 or iPadOS 13.
For more about iOS 13, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about iPadOS 13, check out our guide.
Install iOS 12.4.6 for Better Security
If you're on the fence, here's one of the best reasons to install iOS 12.4.6.
Apple says the iOS 12.4.6 update includes security patches though the company hasn't outlined them in detail. If you value your device's security, you'll probably want to download the update right now.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.5, you get its security updates (which are also unpublished) with your upgrade to iOS 12.4.6.
If you missed the iOS 12.4.4 update, you'll want to download iOS 12.4.6 in the near future because it brings iOS 12.4.4's security patch to your device. You can read about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.3, you get its security patches (also unpublished) with your upgrade.
If you missed iOS 12.4.2, you get an additional patch with your upgrade. You can read about the security contents of iOS 12.4.2 here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1, you'll get its security patch with your iOS 12.4.6 update. You can read about that patch right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4, you get its patches with your iOS 12.4.6 update.
iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iOS 12.3, your iOS 12.4.6 update carries iOS 12.3's security patches on board. The iOS 12.3 update brought 23 patches and you can read about all of them right here on Apple's site.
If you skipped iOS 12.2, you'll get its security patches with your version of iOS 12.4.6.
iOS 12.2 brought a whopping 41 security patches to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can read more about the iOS 12.2's patches over on the company's website.
It's important to note that Apple's iOS 12.2 update patched up an exploit that allowed websites to use motion sensors to "fingerprint" devices.
The exploit, discovered by researchers in Europe, uses JavaScript to snag data from a device's accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer when the user visits an infected website. If the attack is successful, a device can be tracked around the internet.
Fortunately, Apple's patched up the issue. If you skipped it, you'll probably want to move to iOS 12.4.6 soon.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.4, you get four important security patches including fixes for a widespread FaceTime eavesdropping bug that lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.3, you get some additional patches with your version of iOS 12.4.6. Again, they're baked into your upgrade.
Apple lists a grand total of 23 patches on board iOS 12.1.3 and you can read about all of them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.1, you'll want to install the iOS 12.4.6 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch today.
The iOS 12.1.1 update brought 17 patches for potential security exploits. They'll will help protect your phone. You can read about them here.
If you skipped iOS 12.1, you'll get the 24 patches from that update with your version of iOS 12.4.6. If you skipped iOS 12.0.1, your iOS 12.4.6 update brings two additional patches. Both patches are for potential lock screen exploits.
If you skipped iOS 12.0, and you're still running iOS 11.4.1 or below, your iOS 12.4.6 update comes with an even longer list of security updates.
The iOS 12.0 update delivered 16 patches for security issues. You can read about all of them over on Apple's security page.
In addition to those patches, iOS 12 delivers new security features aimed at protecting you and the data you store on your device. These include:
Long story long, if you store sensitive data on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you have some really good reasons to upgrade to iOS 12.4.6 today.
Featured
4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 13.4 & 11 Reasons You Should
The iOS 13.4 update is a milestone release and it could have a huge impact on your iPhone’s performance. While some...
37 Free Trials You Can Sign Up for During Isolation
Here are all the free trials you can sign up for during isolation or lockdown. From free streaming services to...