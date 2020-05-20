5 Things to Know About the iOS 12.4.7 Update

Apple’s released a new iOS 12.4.7 update for iPhone and iPad models that didn’t move to iOS 13 or iPadOS 13.

iOS 12.4.7 is a point update which means it’s a small upgrade for the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, original iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch sixth-gen.

If your phone or tablet is currently running iOS 12.4.6, you’ll see a short change log and a small download. If your iPhone or iPad is running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.4.7 update might be a bit bigger because the changes from updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.

With that in mind, we want to walk you through the most important things to know about Apple’s iOS 12.4.7 update for iPhone and iPad.

Our guide goes over the iOS 12.4.7 update’s performance, the current state of iOS 12.4.7 problems, places to find feedback about iOS 12.4.7’s performance, the iOS 12.4.7 jailbreak situation, and more.

We’ll start with some quick impressions of iOS 12.4.7’s performance.

iOS 12.4.7 Reviews

If you’re moving your device up from iOS 12.4.6, iOS 12.4.7 requires a tiny download. If you’re running an older version of iOS 12, your iOS 12.4.7 download could, again, be a bit bigger.

If you’re currently running iOS 12.4.6, the iOS 12.4.7 installation should take less than 10 minutes. It took about seven minutes to install on an iPhone 5s.

For more on the iOS 12.4.7 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iOS 12.4.7 update for a short time and here’s we’ve noticed about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable right now.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are both stable.

Apps

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify feel stable.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are running just fine right now.

Speed

iOS 12.4.7 currently feels as fast as iOS 12.4.6.

If you’re running into bugs or performance issues on iOS 12.4.6 or an older version of iOS 12, you’ll probably want to install the iOS 12.4.7 update on your device right now.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 12.4.7 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 12.4.7 reviews for iPhone 6 and iPhone 5s so check those roundups for additional feedback if you need it.

iOS 12.4.7 Problems

iOS 12.4.7 is a small maintenance upgrade, but in some cases it’s having a major impact on performance.

We’re hearing about an assortment of problems including installation issues, weird battery drain, issues with connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS), issues with first and third-party apps, abnormal amounts of lag, random reboots, and more.

If you run into an issue on iOS 12.4.6 have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 12 problems. We’ve also released some tips to help improve performance and tips to help improve iOS 12 battery life.

If you’re frustrated with iOS 12.4.7’s performance on your iPhone or iPad, note that you can downgrade to iOS 12.4.6 or iOS 12.4.4.

Unfortunately, these options might disappear soon. If you want to get your phone off of iOS 12.4.7, you’ll probably want to do so in the near future.

Apple isn’t signing on older versions of iOS 12 so keep that in mind before you tap install. Once you make the move to iOS 12.4.7, you’re stuck with newer versions of iOS 12.

iOS 12.4.7 Update: What’s New

The iOS 12.4.7 update doesn’t bring any new features to the iPhone and iPad. It should include new security patches, but Apple hasn’t outlined them in detail.

iOS 12.4.7 Jailbreak

You can jailbreak iOS 12, but you’ll want to be careful with iOS 12.4.7.

Jailbreak developers released a jailbreak tool called checkra1n that’s compatible with iPhone 5s-iPhone X. It’s not compatible with newer iPhone models.

If you own an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, you can jailbreak iOS 12 using the Chimera jailbreak tool. However, your device needs to be running iOS 12.0-iOS 12.1.2. Unfortunately, there’s no way back to those updates.

For more on the iOS 12 jailbreak, take a look at our guide.

What’s Next

We aren’t sure what’s next for iOS 12 users.

Apple hasn’t confirmed iOS 12.4.8 though we could definitely see it roll out alongside a new version of iOS 13 later this year.

If you decide you want the latest iOS features, you’ll need to upgrade to an iPhone or iPad model that’s compatible with iOS 13 or iPadOS 13. For more about iOS 13, have a look at our walkthrough. For more about iPadOS 13, check out our guide.

We also should mention that devices currently stuck on iOS 12 most likely won’t get upgraded to iOS 14 or iPadOS 14. Both updates will arrive later this year.

For more on iOS 14, please check out our guide. For more on iPadOS 14, head right here.

