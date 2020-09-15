Apple
5 Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch SE & 4 Reasons Not To
Is the cheaper Apple Watch worth buying? Apple just announced the Apple Watch SE alongside the Apple Watch 6 and it offers a lot of the essential Apple Watch features at a cheaper price. if you are considering buying a new Apple Watch in 2020, you may want to go with the cheaper model instead of going big for features that you might not use.
The Apple Watch SE is a new 2020 model, that uses the same 40mm and 44mm screen sizes as the Series 6, but it does not include an always-on display. You don’t get all the new Apple Watch 6 features, like the spO2 monitor, but it is a perfect option for some users.
This is a great option for users to look at instead of the Apple Watch 3, especially this late in 2020. The newer model will get updates longer and it packs in some very important features that you won’t find on the older model. Apple positions this model to take on the Fitbit and other Apple Watch alternatives.
The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 and you can get it at Apple today and soon at Amazon, B&H Photo, Walmart, Target, and other retailers. You can choose an LTE model and buy from Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile. Apple allows you to finance at Apple for $12 a month on the Apple Card.
Here are the reasons that you should buy the Apple Watch SE today;
- Buy for a Bigger Screen
- Buy for New Health Features
- Buy for Fall Detection
- Buy for a Cheap New Apple Watch
- Buy if You Keep Your Apple Watch for a Long Time
There are also some good reasons not to buy the Apple Watch SE right now;
- Don’t Buy if You Need the Latest and Greatest
- Don’t Buy if You Love Your Current Watch
- Wait for Reviews
- Wait for Deals
Read on in the sections below to learn more about each of these reasons and then you can decide if this is the best Apple Watch for you to buy this year.
Buy for a Bigger Screen
The Apple Watch SE offers a bigger screen than the Apple Watch Series 3. The two new models are 40mm and 44mm, which means you get access to newer Apple Watch faces and can see a little bit more on the screen. These aren’t massive display size upgrades, but after using the 44mm Apple Watch for two years, it is nice.
There is no always-on display option, so if you are looking for that feature you need to go with the Series 5 or Series 6.
Buy for New Health Features
The Apple Watch SE includes ECG support. These are two very handy features if you are concerned about your health. They are not found on the Apple Watch Series 3.
The ECG feature allows you to perform an on-demand ECG to check heart health. This can detect afib, and record your heart activity if you are feeling off, and then allow you to share it with a doctor.
Buy for Fall Detection
Apple now includes Fall Detection in the cheaper Apple Watch. This is excellent if you live alone, are elderly, or often do work at heights.
Fall Detection uses sensors to know if you fall and then asks if you are OK. If you don’t respond in a timely fashion Apple can call emergency contacts or can call 911 or your local equivalent for you.
Buy for a Cheap New Apple Watch
If you are looking for a cheap Apple Watch, the Apple Watch SE is now the best option. You get a new model that is more affordable and that you can still get with LTE connectivity if you want it.
Instead of buying an older model or a used model, you are getting a new model with a warranty and you can add AppleCare+ on if you want to protect it from accidental damage.
Buy if You Keep Your Apple Watch for a Long Time
Are you going to keep your new Apple Watch for years? if so, this is a better option than the Series 3 or an older model. Why? Well in addition to the reasons mentioned above, you are going to get longer support for the Apple Watch SE in the form of updates and new features.
Apple offers a lot of support for Apple Watch models, but buying the new one will help you keep it longer and get more value long term.
Don’t Buy if You Need the Apple Watch 6
Do you want an always-on display, a spO2 reader, and other new features? If so, you should skip this model and go straight for the Apple Watch Series 6. This allows you to get the latest and greatest.
This plays into the reason above as well. If you aren’t upgrading every year, it can make more sense to spend a little more to get the latest features so that you can enjoy them longer.
Don’t Buy if You Love Your Current Watch
Is your current Apple Watch good enough for you? You might be lusting over a new gadget that you don’t even need. If you think about how you use it and if you would actually use the new features, you might be surprised.
If your Apple Watch is good enough, especially with watchOS 7 then you may not need to upgrade. If battery life is an issue, you can replace your Apple Watch battery pretty affordably, and this gives your model a new life. Upgrade the style with a new Apple Watch band and you’ve saved money and made a more sustainable choice.
Wait for Reviews
The biggest reason to wait is to see what the reviews say about the Apple Watch SE. These will let you know if the changes are worth it and how it stacks up to the latest model and older models in performance.
We should see Apple Watch SE reviews in the next week or so, which will let you make a more informed buying decision. While it may be hard to find an Apple Watch SE in stock this holiday season it is still a good idea for many buyers to wait.
Wait for Deals
This model is cheaper, which is great, but if you can save more money that is even better. We could see some Apple Watch SE deals start in early 2021, and there is a small chance that we see some deals during Black Friday, but that may be a stretch this year.
With in-store deals not looking the same, retailers have less reason to discount new products like this on Black Friday, which leads us to look out to Valentine’s Day and Mothers Day in 2021 as the big Apple Watch SE deal days. Decide if you want to wait that long for a deal.
We could see some deals at carriers when you combine with a new phone or use a payment plan.
Apple
Apple Watch 6 vs Apple Watch SE: The Biggest Differences
This is how the Apple Watch 6 vs Apple Watch SE comparison shakes out in the most important areas. Apple announced two new Apple Watch models today, and if you are looking to buy a new Apple Watch in 2020, these are at the top of your list. Here are the biggest differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE.
- Price: Apple Watch 6 $399 and up – Apple Watch SE $279 and up
- Display: Same Sizes, Apple Watch 6 Features Always On
- Sensors: Fall Detection and Altimeter on Both, Apple Watch 6 ECG and spO2
- Colors: Apple Watch Series 6 Gains Four New Colors
- Performance: Series 6 Features Faster Processor
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest and greatest model with all the fancy new features. This is the model that you should buy if you have enough cash, plan to keep your watch for a long time and you want or need the latest sensors.
The Apple Watch SE is an entry-level model that is newer than the Series 3, with a nice display, the important health, and safety features, and with a faster processor than the Series 3.
Ultimately these are the biggest differences and the ones that you will notice the most are the price, the always-on display, and the performance. Obviously color is a factor, but only if you are concerned about how the Apple Watch looks. You can get the same bands across all of the models.
We expect that the performance is going to be a major factor for power users, and the sp02 sensor will be a big factor for users that workout a lot and that want to monitor this for overall health.
Apple Watch 6 Features
The big new features on the Apple Watch 6 are the spO2 blood oxygen sensor, a brighter display, 5GHz WiFi, the U1 ultrawideband chip, S6 processor and it keeps the ECG sensor from the Apple Watch 5.
Apple Watch SE Features
The Apple Watch SE is twice as fast as the Apple Watch 3, it includes a display in the same size options as the Apple Watch Series 6, but without the Always On option and it does deliver fall detection. It is swimproof, available with a cellular connection, and offers many of the same overall features.
Answer Calls on the Apple Watch
You can answer a call on your Apple Watch using it as a small Bluetooth speakerphone. You only want to use this for shorter calls because the audio quality isn't as good as when you are talking on speakerphone on your iPhone.
The Apple Watch only allows you to answer your calls on Speakerphone, so you won't want to use this all the time. It is very handy when you are working on a project or busy with your hands. Definitely be conscious of where you are taking calls. If you wouldn't talk on speakerphone, you shouldn't talk on your Apple Watch.
If you buy the new Apple Watch with LTE, you can even make calls on the Apple Watch without your iPhone nearby. This requires adding the watch to your plan for $10 a month. You cannot answer a FaceTime video call on the Apple Watch.
Apple
4 Reasons to Wait for the 2021 iPad Pro & 4 Reasons Not To
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the iPad Pro. And while it initially looked like a souped up model would launch in late 2020, it now looks like the release will probably take place in 2021.
If you’re in the market for a new iPad you’ve got a lot of options.
Apple’s iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3, and 10.2-inch iPad are worth a look if you want solid performance, but don’t want to break the bank. Same goes for the new iPad Air 4 and eighth-gen iPad.
You’ll also want to investigate the 2018 iPad Pros which can still hold their own in 2020. They’re also much cheaper than they once were thanks to the 2020 iPad Pro launch.
Earlier this year, Apple released new iPad Pro models with an assortment of upgrades including new processors, a LiDAR Scanner for enhanced AR (Augmented Reality), and better microphones.
Despite these upgrades, the new iPad Pros are more of a refresh than an overhaul and some of you might want to hang around and wait for Apple to make additional changes to the iPad Pro line.
- Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
- Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
- Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Fast SSD storage
2021 iPad Pro Rumors
Earlier this year it looked like Apple would launch a new flagship iPad Pro model in the fall of 2020. Rumors repeatedly hinted at an arrival in 2020. However, rumors are now telling a different story.
In April, multiple reports stated that the new iPad Pro’s release had been pushed to 2021 due to the strain the coronavirus outbreak’s put on Apple’s supply chain.
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has thrown his weight behind the rumored delay. Kuo, who initially said that we might see multiple iPads launch in the fall, now says these products have probably been pushed into next year. Kuo is a reliable source who has accurately predicted many Apple launches ahead of time.
According to Jeff Pu, an analyst at Chinese research firm GF Securities, Apple will launch a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED tech in the first quarter of next year. This lines up with Kuo’s timing.
Another a batch of rumors that come from Twitter accounts L0vetodream and choco_dream suggest that Apple is working on multiple iPad Pro models for 2021.
The devices are reportedly codenamed J517 (small model) and J522 (big model) and are set for release sometime in Q1 or Q2 of next year.
According to Korean publication The Elec, the new iPad Pro has entered trial production ahead of a release in Q4 2020 or 2021 with 2021 more likely.
TrendForce also believes Apple will launch a new iPad Pro in 2021 and that the release will come sometime in the first quarter of the year.
Hit-or-miss source Digitimes says Apple’s new 5-nanometer-based A14X processor, which is reportedly on board the new iPad Pro, will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of this year. That points to a launch next year.
We don’t know everything about Apple’s rumored 2021 iPad Pro, but rumors have outed several potential features including faster data speeds, new display technology, and a better processor.
This information puts those of you in the hunt for a new iPad in a tough position: Upgrade now or wait. While there are some great reasons to buy a new tablet right now, there are also some great reasons to hang around and wait for Apple’s announcements.
In this guide we’ll take you through the best reasons to consider waiting for the rumored 2021 iPad Pro and the best reasons to go with something else.
Wait for 5G
Here's one of the best reasons to skip the 2020 iPad Pros and wait for the new flagship.
Later this year, Apple will release its first 5G-powered devices. The iPhone 12 will likely be the first device with the feature on board, but you can expect Apple to extend 5G connectivity to the iPad down the road.
In fact, the new high-end iPad Pro is rumored to have 5G on board. Multiple rumors have hinted at 5G connectivity and there's a good chance the new iPad Pro is one of the first 5G-capable iPads.
So if you tend to take your iPad out of the house for work or fun, and you can't or don't want to rely on Wi-Fi connectivity, you might want to hang back and wait for the 5G iPad Pro.
For more on 5G speeds, take a look at our video from the Indianapolis Colts 5G-enabled stadium above.
Apple
11 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 12 & 5 Reasons Not To
Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top notch, but some of you might want to wait for the 2020 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Last September, Apple unveiled new flagship iPhone models. The iPhone 11 series is available in the United States and other countries around the world.
In April, the company announced a new iPhone SE which comes with a 4.7-inch display, an iPhone 8-like design, and upgraded internals.
As we push deeper into 2020, we’ve seen Apple and retailers offers deals on these devices and others. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR from 2018 are still fairly expensive, but price cuts and trade-ins can save you quite a bit of cash on the former flagships.
If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, these devices should be at or near the top of your shopping list alongside budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
While many of you are perfectly fine with one of these devices, others might want to wait. Rumor has it, the 2020 iPhone lineup will come with a much bigger set of changes and those who aren’t impressed with the iPhone 11 series, or Apple’s older iPhone models, should consider waiting.
- Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).
- The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.
- Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.
- Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.
- Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.
iPhone 12 Rumors
We’re just weeks away from an official iPhone 12 announcement and that means we’ve seen a ton of credible information emerge.
The iPhone 12 series will reportedly feature an overhauled camera system with 3D capabilities, OLED screens across the board, display upgrades, a new processor, 5G support, and a new design that could include a smaller notch.
We’ve heard that Apple might pull EarPods from the box in an effort to push people to AirPods. EarPods have always come with a new iPhone so this would be a pretty notable change.
Ming-Chi-Kuo agrees and predicts that Apple won’t include a pair of EarPods with the iPhone 12. He believes their removal will help Apple keep costs down.
Taiwanese research firm TrendForce also thinks “Apple has decided to sell the upcoming iPhones without accessories such as wired earphones, power adapter” in order to keep costs down.
Leaker L0vetodream also says the box won’t include a charger or EarPods. They also claim the iPhone 12’s packaging will become “thinner” and “exquisite.”
Analysts at British bank Barclays have backed this rumor up. They also think the new iPhones won”t ship with a power adapter. If true, that would leave a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.
In his research note, Kuo says he thinks Apple will pull the power adapter from the iPhone’s box. He believes the company will sell the 20W power adapter as an accessory. He also thinks Apple will end production of the existing 5W and 18W power adapters.
A report from Nikkei suggests the same. So, at this point, it really looks like the iPhone 12 won’t have EarPods or a charger inside the box.
That being said, it looks like Apple will include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 12. Apple sells braided cables for other devices, but it hasn’t sold a braided cable for the iPhone or iPad before.
Apple currently includes a USB-C to Lightning cable and USB-C power adapter with iPhone 11 Pro models. The iPhone 11 comes with a USB-A to Lightning cable.
We’ve seen a ton of back and forth about the iPhone 12 launch date and we finally have an answer straight from Cupertino. Apple confirmed a delay during its quarterly earnings call with analysts.
The company’s CFO says Apple is currently planning to ship the new iPhone models a few weeks later than the standard September window.
YouTuber Jon Prosser has outlined what he’s heard about Apple’s iPhone 12 launch plans and they are as follows:
- iPhone 12 launch event – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 pre-orders – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 – Shipping week of October 19th.
- iPhone 12 Pro – Pre-orders and shipping in November.
A report from Bloomberg outlines Apple’s plans even further. The site says all four iPhone models will launch in the fall.
The site claims the two lower-end iPhone 12 models, 5.4 and 6.1-inch devices, will arrive on shelves first followed by the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models. The report notes that the company’s “rollout is on course to be the latest since the release of the iPhone X in November 2017.”
There’s also chatter about a 4G-only iPhone 12 arriving sometime in early 2021. The rumor comes from Wedbush Securities analysts who believe the phone could launch in Q1 with an $800 price point.
With all that in mind, we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device before the 2020 iPhone models arrive.
Wait Because the iPhone 12 Launch is Close
The iPhone 12 launch is just weeks away and that means those of you interested in picking one up should consider holding off on buying a new device until Apple makes its announcements.
Again, it looks like the iPhone 12 series will start shipping in October due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
And again, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models might not start shipping until sometime in November. Plans can change, but the leaker who released this information has been spot on in the past.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is currently prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series.
iOS 14.1 reportedly won't be ready until October 9th which means the iPhones likely won't start shipping until mid-to-late October.
If you don't think you can sit through a few more weeks of rumors and/or you phone isn't going to last that long, you'll obviously want to move onto something else.
That said, if you can wait, now is the time to do so. We're getting close.
Apple
iOS 14 Release Date: Tips & Tricks
Apple’s iOS 14 update is still in beta testing, but the official release lands soon. With the iOS 14 release date imminent, iPhone users should start preparing for the operating system’s arrival.
The company’s new operating system for iPhone has been in beta since June. iOS 14 is available to try right now, for free, through Apple’s Beta Software Program.
There are some great reasons to think about installing the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone right now. You can try out new features and you can help Apple fix issues before they become widespread in the official release.
That being said, the iOS 14 beta is about to end. The iOS 14 release date is confirmed and the new software is just hours away from its highly-anticipated arrival.
iOS 14 Release Date
Back in June, Apple confirmed plans to release iOS 14 sometime in the fall. The company didn’t reveal a specific release date in its announcements.
Apple typically announces new iPhones in September. However this year the annual announcement will take place in October. Fortunately, this won’t impact the iOS 14 release.
The iOS 14 release date is confirmed for September 16th which means the software will drop alongside iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 tomorrow morning.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is also prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. Prosser claims the software won’t be done until October 9th.
Now that we’re just hours away from the roll out, those with an eligible device should start thinking about the move from iOS 13 to iOS 14.
In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major iOS update for iPhone.
Prepare for the iOS 14 Release Date
With the official iOS 14 release date now confirmed, we recommend doing some prep work to make the installation as painless as possible.
iOS 14 will probably require a significant chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. The first version of a new operating system typically requires a large download.
If you don’t have enough storage available on your iPhone, iOS will temporarily remove downloadable parts of applications installed on your phone. Sometimes this isn’t enough and you will then be forced to manually delete files.
If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your iPhone’s storage and delete files (things like photos, apps, etc) you no longer need.
This will help make room for iOS 14 and there’s a chance it improves your iPhone’s overall performance.
You should also start backing up the data you store on your iPhone. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition.
iOS 14 could log you out of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.
Get Familiar with iOS 14 and Older iOS Updates
You should get familiar the changes coming your way in iOS 14. If you do this ahead of time you won’t be caught off guard.
We’ve released a guide that will walk you through some of the biggest features on board Apple’s upcoming operating system. It’s a great starting point if you haven’t been following along.
If you’re still hanging around on an older version of iOS 13 and you don’t have plans to upgrade to a newer version, make sure you get familiar with any iOS 13 updates you plan to skip. The changes from the updates you skip will be baked into your iOS 14 upgrade.
For instance if you’re moving from iOS 13.6 to iOS 14, you’ll get changes from iOS 13.6.1 and iOS 13.7 with your upgrade.
You Should Avoid the iOS 14 Beta
Installing the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.
Again, the beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users. It’s also fun to try out new features before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can bring lots of trouble your way.
The iOS 14 beta is causing problems for a number of testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your phone.
If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS you’re currently running.
Monitor Feedback from the iOS 14 Beta
If you skip the iOS 14 beta, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the operating system’s official release.
Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 14 problems and it will also reveal potential benefits. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 14 right away or wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
We’ve seen a ton of iOS 14 feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums. Check those if you’re curious about the iOS 14’s performance.
iOS 14 Release Time
If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.
Apple always rolls its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. That means the software will roll out around 10AM on September 16th.
These days, we sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM Pacific so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup right away.
Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
Keep this in mind if you plan to install the final version of iOS 14 right away.
iOS 14 Download Size
We don’t know how big the iOS 14 download will be but again, you can expect iOS 14 to require quite a bit of free space.
You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live, but the installation process will probably take longer.
Once you pull the iOS 14 update from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install the software right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.
If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got free time to deal with the installation.
If you do decide to install the iOS 14 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.
Prepare for iOS 14 Problems
iOS 14 has gone through an extensive beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Issues will slip through the cracks into the final release.
Common iOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues. These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup within hours of the iOS 14 update’s release.
It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your iPhone to iOS 14 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.
We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.
You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.
You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.
Be Ready to Downgrade
If you run into into issues with iOS 14 you should be able to downgrade back to iOS 13 for a limited time.
iOS 13.7 serves as the final version of iOS 13 and you should be able to drop back to it in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
If you aren’t familiar with the iOS downgrade process, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with it. Once Apple releases iOS 14, the downgrade path back to iOS 13 will only be open for a short time. That’s why we recommend getting comfortable with it ahead of time.
Keep Your Apps Updated
If you want the best experience on iOS 14, make sure you keep your apps updated.
As we push toward the software’s release, keep an eye out for iOS 14 support updates. These updates should help to stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to the new operating system.
Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.
Take Your Time with iOS 14
iOS 14 is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.
For some of you, particularly those dealing with iOS 13 problems, this might be the best course of action. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 14.
There are plenty of reasons to skip a new iOS software update on day one. For one, iOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.
If you’re feeling leery, dig into early feedback from early adopters. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
Avoid iOS 14 If You’re Jailbroken
If you want to keep your jailbreak you’ll want to avoid the iOS 14 beta and the final version of iOS 14.
Jailbreak developers have jailbroken iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS 13, but there aren’t any public jailbreak tools for the iOS 14 beta and we don’t expect a fast release for the final version of iOS 14.
If you want to jailbreak iOS 14 keep an eye out for news from developers once the final version is released.
Install iOS 13.7 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 13.7 doesn't have any known security patches on board. That said, if you skipped iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you'll get security patches with your upgrade.
iOS 13.6 had more than 20 patches for security issues on board which made it an extremely important update. If you skipped iOS 13.6, you get the patches with iOS 13.7.
If you want to learn more about iOS 13.6's security patches, head on over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you skipped iOS 13.5.1, you get its security patch with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. You can read more about it on Apple's website. The patch is for an exploit used by jailbreak developers.
If you skipped iOS 13.5, iOS 13.7 brings iOS 13.5's 41 new security patches with it. Apple's posted the details on its website and you can dig into the particulars if you're interested.
Among them, patches for the company's Mail app, Wi-Fi, AirDrop, Bluetooth, FaceTime, Messages, and Notifications.
If you skipped the iOS 13.4 update, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.7. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.7 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
Apple
5 Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch 6 & 4 Reasons to Wait
The Apple Watch 6 offers new health features, a faster processor and promises better battery life. It’s on sale today starting at $399 and you can get it with an LTE connection if you want to do more without your iPhone. This list will help you decide if you should buy the Apple Watch 6 today, or if you should wait a little bit.
You can buy the Apple Watch 6 at Apple today, and it is showing up at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Target this week. The LTE model is coming soon to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile as well as other carriers soon.
The Apple Watch Series 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes and you can get it in aluminum or stainless steel with a wide range of band options. Apple lets you choose the band you want, but you can also buy any band you want later to add style to your watch.
The newest model includes some carryover features from the Series 5 model including the Always On Display, compass, fall detection, and ECG support with Afib detection. If you are upgrading from an older model you need to factor those into your decision.
Here is a close look at the important reasons that you should consider buying the Apple Watch 6, and a few reasons to wait.
Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch 6;
- Buy for New Health Features
- Buy for Faster Processor
- Buy if You Own a Series 1 or Older
- Buy if You want the new Apple Watch Color
- Buy for a Better Display
Don’t Buy the Apple Watch 6 if;
- Don’t Buy if the Cheaper Model is Better for You
- You’re Happy With Your Current Model
- Wait for Reviews
- Wait for Deals
Read on for more details about each of these reasons so that you can make the best decision for your situation.
Buy for New Health Features
The new Apple Watch 6 includes a Blood Oxygen Sensor, sometimes referred to as a spO2 sensor. This detects the oxygen saturation in your blood, which is important to know if you have asthma, COPD, points to heart health items and it can also be very important to track during physical activity.
This can also prove helpful if you are concerned about COVID 19, as a low spO2 reading can point to the need for medical attention. In short, this sensor can help you stay alert to changes in your blood oxygen levels and let you know if you should seek medical help.
Instead of using a third-party option or a standalone sensor, this is built-in to the Apple Watch 6, and you also have a digital recording of your spO2 readings over time to share with a medical professional.
Buy for Faster Processor
Apple packs in a faster processor in the Apple Watch 6 this year. The Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5 used the same processor, though Appel improved performance in the Series 5.
This year, the Apple Watch 6 uses a new processor that delivers better performance. This means better overall speed when using apps and general tasks. Specifically, Apple says that the new processor is 20% faster than the older model.
Buy if You Own a Series 1 or Older
Are you using an Apple Watch Series 1 or older? If so, you won’t get watchOS 7 on your watch. This means no new features and security fixes this year. If you want to enjoy new features, you will need to upgrade to a new Apple Watch.
For users that keep their Apple Watch for years, it is a good idea to go to the Series 6, instead of to the new cheaper Apple Watch announced alongside it. Going to the top end will allow you to use your Apple Watch longer and ultimately provide more value for the next several years.
Buy if You want the new Apple Watch color
Apple Watch Series 6 gets 4 new colors. Blue, Red, Dark Gray Stainless, and a new Gold Stainless pic.twitter.com/Lu8dmjZS2q
— Michael Kukielka 😷 (@DetroitBORG) September 15, 2020
Apple finally adds a new Apple Watch color to the table this year. If you want to rock the new color, because you like the look or because you want people to know that you have a new model, then you need to get the Apple Watch Series 6.
Apple includes a beautiful new Blue and a bright red for aluminum colors. There are also two new Stainless colors including Dark Gray Stainless and a new Gold Stainless.
Buy for a Better Display
The new Always On Display is 2.5x brighter so that you can see it better outdoors without turning the watch on. This is a nice upgrade from the earlier models and a handy way to stay on top of the time without lifting your watch and looking.
I enjoy that this feature allows me to see what the time is at a glance, even while in a conversation, just like a normal watch.
Don’t Buy if the Cheaper Model is Better for You
Apple announced two new Apple Watch models this year. This is a major change, and it means that you can buy a new Apple Watch for less money and still get cool new features and a model that will last for years.
The Apple Watch SE is a cheaper model that starts at $279 and is available in the same sizes. You can use all the same accessories and Apple Watch bands with it. The cheaper model does not include a spO2 sensor, but you do get some handy features like Fall Detection, ECG support, and many of our other favorite Apple Watch features.
This is a really tempting option and something that you should research before you buy.
You’re Happy With Your Current Model
Are you happy with your current Apple Watch? As long as you have the Apple Watch Series 2 or higher you will get a free watchOS 7 upgrade with tons of new features.
If you need to give your current model a boost, you can buy a new battery for many models from iFixit and install the upgrade yourself. You can buy a new Apple Watch band and then you have a totally fresh look.
Keep your current setup going longer will save you some cash and it’s more sustainable than upgrading every year.
Wait for Reviews
The biggest reason to wait for the new Apple Watch 6 is to learn how well the new features work and to see how the changes hold up to the real world. We should see Apple Watch Series 6 reviews go online in the next few days or next week.
While you can order right now if you want to get it on release day, savvy buyers will hold off to read reviews and watch videos about the new models. This is especially important without the same hands-on coverage at an Apple Event.
Wait for Deals
If you are looking for a deal on the Apple Watch 6, you will want to wait, but keep in mind that you will likely be waiting until next year for a deal on the WiFi model. We could see some discounts near Black Friday, but with major changes to that shopping day, there is no guarantee.
Carriers may offer a discount on the Apple Watch 6 with LTE soon after release, or when the new iPhone arrives, but ultimately you will be waiting months for big standalone deals.
Answer Calls on the Apple Watch
You can answer a call on your Apple Watch using it as a small Bluetooth speakerphone. You only want to use this for shorter calls because the audio quality isn't as good as when you are talking on speakerphone on your iPhone.
The Apple Watch only allows you to answer your calls on Speakerphone, so you won't want to use this all the time. It is very handy when you are working on a project or busy with your hands. Definitely be conscious of where you are taking calls. If you wouldn't talk on speakerphone, you shouldn't talk on your Apple Watch.
If you buy the new Apple Watch with LTE, you can even make calls on the Apple Watch without your iPhone nearby. This requires adding the watch to your plan for $10 a month. You cannot answer a FaceTime video call on the Apple Watch.
