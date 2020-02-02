What is Dashlane? 5 Things You Need to Know

Did you catch the Dashlane Super Bowl ad with the grim reaper and a frustrated man in a boat trying to remember his password prompts? The ad asks users if they want “Password Pain” or “Password Paradise”, offering a solution with a password manager.

If you aren’t using a password manager, you’re missing out. With Dashlane, and other options, you only need to remember one password and then the service creates secure passwords, stores them and makes it easy to use them on your computer, phone or tablet.

This is what you need to know about Dashlane in 2020, how it works and what to look for before you sign up.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

What is Dashlane?

Dashlane is a password manager service. That means it remembers your passwords, helps you come up with better passwords and automatically fills the information in when you need it.

You can also store payment information, personal information like important identification numbers, gym lock combos and other information that you want securely stored.

The service also includes support for two-factor authentification and if you choose a paid plan you get additional services like a VPN and even credit monitoring or identity theft insurance and restoration support.

How Much is Dashlane?

Dashlane is available at three price levels. There is a free version, a $4.99 a month version and a $9.99 a month version. There is also a free trial, so you can see if it is something that you want to use.

The free Dashlane membership supports up to 50 passwords, five shares, and two-factor authentication, but it only works on one device. For some users, this is enough, but many people will need one of the paid plans.

For $4.99 a month, you get Dashlane Premium which opens things up dramatically. With this paid plan, you get unlimited passwords, devices, and sharing. You also get dark web monitoring and a VPN.

If you need more, you can step up to Dashlane Premium Plus for $9.99 a month. This option adds to the Premium plan with Credit monitoring, identity restoration support and identity theft insurance.

All the pricing is when you pay annually, and you get a free 30-day Premium trial when you sign up. You can also move between the Premium and Premium Plus option within 30 days and get your money back if you don’t need the additional features. Dashlane also offers business plans with more management and other features.

What Does Dashlane Work On?

Dashlane works on iPhone and Android as well as Mac and Windows. You can even install a browser extension in Chrome, Firefox or Edge to easily fill in information when browsing.

This means that you can quickly fill in passwords without copying and pasting or trying to remember a password. It even handles your username and email, so you don’t have to guess at that.

Can Dashlane See My Passwords?

Dashlane stores your passwords and personal info, but the company can not see this information. You can safely keep your information in Dashlane, and then access it on any device. With this setup, they also do not sell your information to advertisers or other partners.

Dashlane Alternatives

Dashlane is an excellent password manager, but it isn’t the only game in town. If you are looking for alternatives, you should explore LastPass and 1Password. These services store your passwords and personal information and can auto-fill them into browsers or on your phone.

Ultimately, it comes down to finding the right price and the app that looks and feels best to you. All of these are good options. We highly recommend that you use a password manager and stronger passwords.

60 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch