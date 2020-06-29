fbpx
Connect with us
[adinserter block="2"]

Apple

Get 3% Daily Cash Back with Apple Card & ExxonMobil

Published

1 hour ago

on

As you hit the road this summer, you can get 3% cash back each day when you use your Apple Pay and your Apple Card to buy gas at Exxon and Mobil stations. This is good on fuel, car washes, and convenience store purchases, allowing you to save as you add summer road trips to your vacation plans. This is valid at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations in the U.S.

Customers can use the Apple Card with Apple Pay in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app to pay at the pump. With this option, you don’t need to push buttons or insert a card, which is one less place to touch as we all look for safer ways to interact with common surfaces. In the convenience store, tap your Apple Watch or iPhone to the payment terminal and you can make your payment.

You’ll need to sign up for an Apple Card to get this discount. This is a credit card from Apple and Goldman Sachs. You can apply in the Wallet app on your phone, apply online, or learn more about this on Apple.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

Earn 3% Daily Cash back with the Apple Card and ExxonMobile.

When you use the Apple Card to buy gas, snacks, supplies, or a car wash at an Exxon or Mobil station you get 3% of your purchase back almost immediately thanks to Daily Cash back. This means you can start using the cash back on other parts of your road trip or daily expenses.

When you download and use the Exxon Mobile Rewards+ app, you can earn rewards and save on fuel and convenience store purchases. The app shows deals and specials, as well as local rewards.

Sale
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band
1,813 Reviews
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm) - Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band
  • GPS
  • Always-On Retina display
  • 30% larger screen
  • Swimproof
  • ECG app
−$20.00 $379.00
Buy on Amazon
61 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch

Answer Calls on the Apple Watch

Answer Calls on the Apple Watch

You can answer a call on your Apple Watch using it as a small Bluetooth speakerphone. You only want to use this for shorter calls because the audio quality isn't as good as when you are talking on speakerphone on your iPhone. 

The Apple Watch only allows you to answer your calls on Speakerphone, so you won't want to use this all the time. It is very handy when you are working on a project or busy with your hands. Definitely be conscious of where you are taking calls. If you wouldn't talk on speakerphone, you shouldn't talk on your Apple Watch.

If you buy the new Apple Watch with LTE, you can even make calls on the Apple Watch without your iPhone nearby. This requires adding the watch to your plan for $10 a month. You cannot answer a FaceTime video call on the Apple Watch. 

Last update on 2020-06-29. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *