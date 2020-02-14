Deals
Get 5 Months of TIDAL for $5
Are you thinking about switching to TIDAL? You can try out any TIDAL streaming plan for $5 for five months. That’s $1 a month when you break it down, and it includes the HiFi plan.
TIDAL is a Spotify and Apple Music competitor with a separate HiFi option with CD lossless quality sound and TIDAL Masters.
This deal is open to new TIDAL subscribers and it works on any of the TIDAL plans including Family, Student, Military, First Responder and the HiFi options.
You’ll pay $5 upfront for 150 days of TIDAL, and at the end of the period, your subscription will auto-renew at the rate for the service you choose.
Standard TIDAL pricing is $9.99 for Premium and $19.99 for HiFi. Students, Military and First Responders get 50% and 40% off the standard pricing.
Here’s a breakdown of how TIDAL compares to Spotify if you are thinking about switching.
Click here to get the TIDAL $5 for 5 months deal while it is live.
Latest
Featured
3 Reasons to Wait for the 2020 iMac, 5 Reasons Not To
Should you buy the iMac today, or should you wait for the 2020 iMac before you buy? The iMac is...
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With the Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want...