Apple

New Apple Watch Pride Bands Available Today

Published

4 hours ago

on

Apple released two new Apple Watch Pride bands for 2020 Pride today. There is a new Pride Sport Band and for the first time a Nike Sport Band Pride with colors of the rainbow in the openings of the band.

You can order the new Apple Watch Pride 2020 bands today from Apple with deliveries as soon as Wednesday this week. The new Apple Watch bands are bright and offer a rainbow style design that will match up with new Pride Apple Watch faces that are coming soon.

The new Apple Watch Nike Sport Pride band for 2020.

With watchOS 6.2.5 Apple will add-in support for new Apple Watch faces that appeared in the beta over the weekend. These include a vertical rainbow, a rainbow design starting in the center of the watch face, and a rainbow gradient. Apple also adds in new Pride watch face options for Numerals Mono, Numerals Duo, and the California watch face.

The new watch faces will come as a free option for your Apple Watch when the watchOS 6.2.5 update arrives, likely this week, alongside iOS 13.4.5. You don’t need the new Apple Watch Pride bands to use the new faces, but they do complete the look.

The new Apple Watch Sport Pride band for 2020.

You can buy the Apple Watch Pride 2020 bands direct from Apple today. The Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band is $39.99 and the Apple Watch Nike Sport Band Pride Edition is $49.99. The bands are available for all Apple Watch models and you can set both bands up for S/M or M/L sizing.

