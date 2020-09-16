The watchOS 7 update is here, and it is going to take some time to install, especially during the first few days. Here’s how long the watchOS 7 update takes to finish.

Our watchOS 7 update is still installing on day one, and our download time started at 3 hours and is now at 2 hours.

You should count on at least an hour to install watchOS 7, and you may need to budget up to two and a half hours to install watchOS 7 in September 2020.

The watchOS 7 update is a free update for the Apple Watch Series 3 through Series 5 devices.

This update is 987 MB for the Apple Watch Series 5, and we expect similar sizes for other models.

How Long Does the watchOS 7 Update Take?

You need to plan on spending at least an hour installing the watchOS 7 update, and potentially longer during the first days of the release.

If you are upgrading from watchOS 6, you will have the quickest upgrade path, but if you are on an older release, this process could take longer, due to a potentially bigger update. Plan on spending at least 20 minutes and potentially up to an hour installing iOS 14 if you aren’t already on it.

To install watchOS 7 on your device, it needs at least 50% battery life, to be connected to the charger and to WiFi. That means you can’t use the Apple Watch, and you can’t leave the Apple Watch and take your iPhone somewhere, so you’re tied to your desk. Here’s how long the watchOS 7 update takes to finish;

Task Time Backup Apple Watch (Optional) 1-30 minutes (Automatic) watchOS 7 Download 30 to 200 minutes watchOS 7 Update Installation 15 to 45 minutes Total watchOS 7 Update Time 45-300 minutes

Don’t try to do this when you are in a hurry. If you are an essential worker and you need to be ready to go to work, don’t start this right before you need to go out the door.

The best time for many users to install watchOS 7 is in the evening or right before bed, when there is plenty of time for the Apple Watch update to download and install. Don’t attempt this on public WiFi.

Once the watchOS 7 update installs, you will get an alert on your phone so that you know it is done. The update will go faster in the coming days and weeks, so if this seems like too long of an update, just hold off until next week.

