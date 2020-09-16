Apple
Here’s How Long the WatchOS 7 Update Takes to Finish
The watchOS 7 update is here, and it is going to take some time to install, especially during the first few days. Here’s how long the watchOS 7 update takes to finish.
Our watchOS 7 update is still installing on day one, and our download time started at 3 hours and is now at 2 hours.
You should count on at least an hour to install watchOS 7, and you may need to budget up to two and a half hours to install watchOS 7 in September 2020.
The watchOS 7 update is a free update for the Apple Watch Series 3 through Series 5 devices.
This update is 987 MB for the Apple Watch Series 5, and we expect similar sizes for other models.
How Long Does the watchOS 7 Update Take?
You need to plan on spending at least an hour installing the watchOS 7 update, and potentially longer during the first days of the release.
If you are upgrading from watchOS 6, you will have the quickest upgrade path, but if you are on an older release, this process could take longer, due to a potentially bigger update. Plan on spending at least 20 minutes and potentially up to an hour installing iOS 14 if you aren’t already on it.
To install watchOS 7 on your device, it needs at least 50% battery life, to be connected to the charger and to WiFi. That means you can’t use the Apple Watch, and you can’t leave the Apple Watch and take your iPhone somewhere, so you’re tied to your desk. Here’s how long the watchOS 7 update takes to finish;
|Task
|Time
|Backup Apple Watch (Optional)
|1-30 minutes (Automatic)
|watchOS 7 Download
|30 to 200 minutes
|watchOS 7 Update Installation
|15 to 45 minutes
|Total watchOS 7 Update Time
|45-300 minutes
Don’t try to do this when you are in a hurry. If you are an essential worker and you need to be ready to go to work, don’t start this right before you need to go out the door.
The best time for many users to install watchOS 7 is in the evening or right before bed, when there is plenty of time for the Apple Watch update to download and install. Don’t attempt this on public WiFi.
Once the watchOS 7 update installs, you will get an alert on your phone so that you know it is done. The update will go faster in the coming days and weeks, so if this seems like too long of an update, just hold off until next week.
watchOS 7 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know Today
This is an early look at the reports of watchOS 7 problems and what you need to know about any errors or issues associated with these updates.
From long installation times to connectivity issues, this is what you need to know about the current watchOS 7 problems that users are reporting right after installing this update.
Some of these issues will disappear after a day or two, while others may require a watchOS 7.0.1 or watchOS 7.1 updates to deliver a fix.
watchOS 7 Problems
There are no major watchOS 7 problems that we’ve run into so far, and reports do not call attention to any showstopping issues.
That said, we are hearing about slow downloads, and common problems that could surface today and tomorrow include; connectivity issues, slow performance, or bad battery life.
We’re keeping on the lookout and will update you when we hear of any of these issues.
Where to Find Feedback
If you are already running watchOS 7, or are just thinking about installing it, you can look for feedback.
This can help you find errors and issues that are linked to apps you use or the features you love.
We have a full guide on the reasons you should install watchOS 7 and the reasons you shouldn’t. This is a good place to start, but you can go further to learn more about this update.
We recommend checking out the Apple discussion forums, Twitter, and YouTube to learn what other users are experiencing with watchOS 7.
How to Fix watchOS 7 Problems
You cannot downgrade from watchOS 7 to watchOS 6 to fix problems, but there are some things you can try.
For slow downloads, restart your router or try a new connection. You may need to ask other users to stop streaming movies or playing games.
If you are experiencing lag, connection issues, or other oddities, after updating, you should try to restart your Apple Watch.
You can press and hold the side button and digital crown to force a restart or you can hold the side button until Power Off appears and then slide to turn your watch off.
The force restart can help you fix a red exclamation mark on your Apple Watch after updating
For more help, look on the Apple discussion forums and reach out to Apple Support on Twitter.
Can You Downgrade from watchOS 7?
If you don’t like watchOS 7, you cannot downgrade to watchOS 6. Apple does not offer this as an option for the Apple Watch. Once you install this update, your on it until Apple delivers a newer version of watchOS 7.
You can go to an Apple Store if your watch is completely broken on watchOS 7, but they will replace it if the device is under warranty, not help you downgrade to watchOS 6.
What’s next for watchOS 7?
Apple is already likely working on watchOS 7.0.1 with bug fixes. This could arrive later this month or in October.
We think the new iPhones will launch with iOS 14.1, so we could even see watchOS 7.1 arrive in October with new features and fixes.
We’ll update this post when we have more information about the upcoming watchOS 6 updates.
Answer Calls on the Apple Watch
You can answer a call on your Apple Watch using it as a small Bluetooth speakerphone. You only want to use this for shorter calls because the audio quality isn't as good as when you are talking on speakerphone on your iPhone.
The Apple Watch only allows you to answer your calls on Speakerphone, so you won't want to use this all the time. It is very handy when you are working on a project or busy with your hands. Definitely be conscious of where you are taking calls. If you wouldn't talk on speakerphone, you shouldn't talk on your Apple Watch.
If you buy the new Apple Watch with LTE, you can even make calls on the Apple Watch without your iPhone nearby. This requires adding the watch to your plan for $10 a month. You cannot answer a FaceTime video call on the Apple Watch.
iPadOS 14 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Apple’s iPadOS 14 beta squashed a good number of bugs, but issues are present in the first official version of the new operating system.
At long last iPadOS 14 is available for iPad. The software is compatible with all iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro models capable of running iPadOS 13.
While much of the talk is about iPadOS 14’s new features, the new software also has numerous under-the-hood improvements on board and some iPad users are noticing a big difference in performance after making the jump.
A lot of the feedback about iPadOS 14 is good, but we’re also hearing about some of the early issues plaguing the firmware. Some of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iPadOS 13.
In this guide to iPadOS 14 problems we’ll take you through the current state of the software. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iPadOS 14 problems and provide you with some resources that could help if you do happen to run into trouble.
We’ll also touch on the state of the iPadOS 13 downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iPadOS 14 down the road.
iPadOS 14 Problems
iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad users are complaining about a variety of bugs and performance issues including some that appear every time Apple releases a new operating system.
The early list of iPadOS 14 problems includes download and installation problems, UI lag, crashes, issues with first and third-party apps, Face ID problems, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues. This is a very early list and we expect it to grow as more people transition from iPadOS 13 to iPadOS 14.
If you haven’t downloaded iPadOS 14 yet, we recommend preparing yourself, and your iPad, for the move. A little prep work ahead of time could help you avoid major headaches.
We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will help you get ready for the installation.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re currently running iPadOS 13 and you’re feeling leery about the move to iPadOS 14, you’ll want to dig into feedback from early adopters.
We also recommend digging around on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about the update’s performance.
We’ve also released our list of reasons to, and not to, make the jump to iPadOS 14.
How to Fix iPadOS 14 Problems
Before you contact Apple, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common Apple software problems. You might find the fix you’ve been looking for.
We’ve also released a list of tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that will show you how to fix battery life problems.
If you can’t find a fix in those guides, head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If you don’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the the company’s website.
If nothing works, you’ll probably want to make an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store if it’s open.
You Can Downgrade from iPadOS 14
If you can’t stand the iPadOS 14 update’s performance on your iPad, you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13.
Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 13.7 which means you can use a loophole and bring your iPad’s software back if you think it could help improve performance.
Unfortunately, Apple’s no longer signing on iPadOS 13.6.1 or any older versions of iPadOS which means there’s no way back to those updates.
For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our detailed walkthrough.
What’s Next
If your iPad is struggling on iPadOS 14, help might be on the way.
Apple is reportedly cooking up iOS 14.1/iPadOS 14.1 milestone upgrades and they should arrive alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. Milestone upgrades typically bring a mix of new features, bug fixes, and security patches.
If you’re struggling on iPadOS 14, or you’re nervous about upgrading to Apple’s new operating system, you might want to wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes for iPadOS 14 problems.
Here’s How Long the iPadOS 14 Update Takes
Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update requires a massive download and it could take quite a bit of time to install on your iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini.
The iPadOS 14 update is finally out of beta and available to download provided you have a compatible iPad. All iPadOS 13-powered iPads are eligible for the upgrade.
Apple’s new operating system brings a long list of changes to the iPad including Widgets on the Home Screen, improvements to Messages, new Memoji, and under-the-hood improvements.
If you’re moving from iPadOS 13.7 to iPadOS 14, you get the smallest download. The iPadOS 14 update is around 2.5GB for those of you running iPadOS 13.7.
If you are upgrading from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 download could be even larger. That’s because the changes from the update(s) you skipped are baked in.
While some of you might want to refrain from downloading iPadOS 14 right now, most iPad users should install the software today or at some point in the near future.
If you do decide to install iPadOS 14 on your iPad, you’ll want to set aside some time to get the new operating system properly installed on your device.
Moving your tablet from one operating system to another can cause problems so you’ll want to make sure you have time to monitor the download and installation.
We can’t tell you exactly how long the process will take because it will vary. That said, we can help you approximate how much time you should set aside if you choose to install iPadOS 14 on your iPad.
If you’ve prepared for the move and your tablet is on a fast Wi-Fi connection, it could take 20 minutes to complete during peak hours.
|Task
|Time
|Sync (Optional)
|5-45 Minutes
|Backup and Transfer (Optional)
|1-30 Minutes
|iPadOS 14 Download
|10 Minutes to 15 Minutes
|iPadOS 14 Installation
|10 Minutes to 20 Minutes
|Total iPadOS 14 Update Time
|20 Minutes to 1 Hour+
Pre-Installation
Before you initiate the iPadOS 14 download, make sure you’re ready.
If you don’t know how to prepare for a software update, please take a look at our pre-installation guide. It’ll take you through the most important steps to take before you tap download.
Most of you should be able to get through these steps in 30 minutes or less, but there’s a chance you’ll need more time. In some cases, a lot more.
You don’t need to follow every single step in our guide, but at the very least you’ll want to make sure your iPad’s data is backed up properly.
iPadOS 14 Download
Once you’re ready, you’ll want to start the iPadOS 14 download.
The exact size of the iPadOS 14 download will depend on your version of the iPad and the version of the operating system your tablet is currently running.
If you’re running iPadOS 13.7 your download should, again, be around 2.5GB. If you’re running an older version of iPadOS 13, your download will likely be bigger.
If you’re connected to a speedy Wi-Fi network, the iPadOS 14 download could finish up in 10 minutes. If your connection is slower, it could take 15 minutes or longer.
iPadOS 14 Installation
Once your iPad is done pulling iPadOS 14 from Apple’s servers, the installation process will begin. This will almost certainly take longer than the download.
If you’re moving up from iPadOS 13.7, the installation could take around 10 minutes to complete. It took around 10 minutes to install on an iPad Pro.
Note that your iPad might reboot itself a few times during the installation process. This is perfectly normal and isn’t a cause for concern.
Post-Installation
After the iPadOS 14 installation process finishes up, you might need to spend time logging into your iCloud account, signing into your device’s various apps and services, and/or setting up Apple Pay.
We recommend spending some time checking your important data (photos, videos, music, etc) to make sure everything is where it should be.
After that, you should test your core applications and services to ensure they’re working normally. If you notice an issue with an app, try downloading the latest version. Developers are rolling out iPadOS 14 support updates and they should help stabilize performance.
You’ll also want to poke around iPadOS 14 for bugs and performance issues. If you notice something take a look at our list of fixes for the most common problems.
4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 14 & 11 Reasons You Should
Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update could have a tremendous impact on your iPad’s overall performance. And while some of you will want to install the new operating system today, others are better off waiting a few more hours, days, or in some cases, a few more weeks.
iPadOS 14 is finally out of beta and it’s available to download if you own a compatible device. All iPadOS 13-powered iPad models are compatible with iPadOS 14.
The first version of iPadOS 14 has a mind-boggling amount of stuff on board including Widgets on the home screen, improvements to the Messages app, Apple Maps upgrades, and a number of under-the-hood improvements.
iPadOS 14 requires a huge download, even if you’re moving up from iPadOS 13.7. If you’re hopping up from an older version of iPadOS 13, your download could be even larger. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into your firmware.
Those of you dealing with issues on iPadOS 13 could see a huge turnaround after the move to iPadOS 14. We’re already hearing about the software’s benefits. However, we’re also hearing about bugs and performance problems plaguing the new operating system.
If you run into an issue on iPadOS 14, you can try downgrading to iPadOS 13 though you can only downgrade back to iPadOS 13.7. Apple’s closed off the downgrade path back to older versions of iPadOS 13.
This means that those of you having a great experience on older versions of iPadOS 13 need to approach iPadOS 14 with caution. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
If you’re currently debating a move to iPadOS 14, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iPadOS 13 for a little bit longer.
10 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 14
Downloading Apple’s new iPadOS 14 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your device to the company’s brand new operating system.
After months of testing Apple’s pulled iPadOS 14 out of beta. The software is now available to download if you own a compatible iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, or iPad mini.
The software brings a long list of changes to the iPad including improved Widgets, upgrades for Safari, new Memoji for the iPad Pro, and various under-the-hood improvements.
If you’re moving your iPad from iPadOS 13.7 to iPadOS 14 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 update will be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.
iPadOS 14 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install the operating system today or some point in the near future.
That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your iPad and that’s precisely why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move. A little prep work prior to initiating the installation should help you avoid serious issues.
If you do run into issues on iPadOS 14 you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13 if you think that might improve your device’s performance.
Unfortunately, you can only move back to iPadOS 13.7. Apple’s closed up the downgrade path to older versions of iPadOS 13.
So if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 13.6.1 or below, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 4 with extreme caution. Once you make the move to it, there’s no going back.
With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 14. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.
Backup Your iPad's Data
Backing up your iPad's data is an important step to take before installing new software.
Many of you already know how to properly backup your data (photos, videos, etc), but if you're unsure, here's what you'll need to do.
You can backup your data using Apple's iCloud service. It's an easy way to ensure your important files are safe. If you're unfamiliar with the iCloud backup process, you'll want to check out Apple's guide.
If you don't want to use iCloud, you can back up your data using iTunes. If you're running macOS Catalina, you'll need to use Finder, not iTunes.
If you store a ton of data on your iPad, note that the backup process could take quite awhile to complete so you'll need to remain patient.
