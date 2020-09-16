Apple
How to Find the Apple Watch 6 in Stock
The Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE are on sale, but many models are shipping in late September or early October when you buy from Apple.
This is how to find the Apple Watch 6 in stock for faster delivery, and where you can look for the Apple Watch SE in stock.
When you buy from Apple, you are able to choose your band options, including the new bands, but when you buy from other retailers your band options are limited.
Here are the places that you can find the Apple Watch Series 6 in stock and the Apple Watch SE in stock for delivery on release day.
How to Find the Apple Watch 6 in Stock
The best way to find the Apple Watch 6 in stock or the Apple Watch SE in stock is to look online and then order for delivery or in some cases in-store pickup. Right now it is looking more like delivery is the only option.
Apple is selling all of the Apple Watch models, but release dates range from late September to early October depending on color, size, and band choices.
Your best bet is to check the 2020 Apple Watch stock at each retailer below to see when they can deliver the model that you want.
Some of the retailers are still adding inventory, so you may need to check back through the day. While you may be able to walk into some stores Friday and get a new Apple Watch, you cannot do in store pickup from Apple or Best Buy at this point.
GPS + Cellular model lets you call, text, and get directions without your phone
Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
S6 is up to 20% faster than Series 5
GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
Large Retina OLED display
Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3
Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone
Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance
10 Things to Do Before Installing iOS 14
Installing Apple’s iOS 14 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before moving your iPhone from iOS 13 to iOS 14.
Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system is finally out of beta and available to download. The software brings a massive list of changes to the iPhone including improved Widgets, an upgraded Messages application, new Memoji, and under-the-hood improvements.
If your iPhone is currently running iOS 13.7 , you get the shortest change log and the smallest download. If you’re moving from an older version of iOS, your iOS 14 update will be more substantial. That’s because the changes from the iOS 13 updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.
iOS 14 is an important upgrade and most of you should install it in the near future. That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the new operating system will impact your iPhone’s performance.
While some of you could see a boost to your iPhone’s performance, others will run into frustrating bugs and performance issues. And this is precisely why it’s important to do some prep work before you start the installation. A little work ahead of time could help you avoid serious problems.
If you notice bugs or performance on iOS 14, you can downgrade your iPhone’s software to the final version of iOS 13. Apple is signing on iOS 13.7. However, you can’t move your phone’s software back to anything older than iOS 13.7.
So if you’re having a good experience on iOS 13.6.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.5, iOS 13.4.1 iOS 13.4, iOS 13.3.1, iOS 13.3, iOS 13.2.3, iOS 13.2.2, iOS 13.2, iOS 13.1.3, iOS 13.1.2, iOS 13.1.1, iOS 13.1, iOS 13.0, or iOS 12, moving your phone to iOS 14 is a big deal. Once you make the move, there’s no going back.
With that in mind, we want to help you prepare for the transition from iOS 13 to iOS 14. We always recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, preparing yourself and your device for the move. If you don’t have that kind of time, at least make sure your files are backed up properly.
Backup Your iPhone's Data
Backing up the date you store on your iPhone might be the most important thing you can do before installing a new operating system on your iPhone.
A lot of you already know how to properly backup your data (photos, videos, etc), but if you're unsure, we've got you covered.
Some of you will want to backup using Apple's iCloud service. It's an easy way to ensure your important files are safe. If you're unfamiliar with the iCloud backup process, you'll want to check out Apple's guide.
If you don't want to use iCloud, you can backup your files using iTunes. If you're running macOS Catalina, you'll need to use Finder, not iTunes.
If you store a lot of data on your iPhone, the backup process could take awhile to complete so remain patient.
iOS 14 Release Date: Tips & Tricks
Apple’s iOS 14 update is still in beta testing, but the official release lands today. With the iOS 14 release imminent, iPhone users need to start preparing for the operating system’s arrival.
The company’s new operating system for iPhone has been in beta since June. iOS 14 is available to try right now, for free, through Apple’s Beta Software Program.
There are some great reasons to think about installing the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone right now. You can try out new features and you can help Apple fix issues before they become widespread in the official release.
That being said, the iOS 14 beta is about to end. The iOS 14 release date is confirmed and the new software is just minutes away from its highly-anticipated arrival.
iOS 14 Release Date
Back in June, Apple confirmed plans to release iOS 14 sometime in the fall. The company didn’t reveal a specific release date in its announcements.
Apple typically announces new iPhones in September. However this year the annual announcement will take place in October. Fortunately, this won’t impact the iOS 14 release.
The iOS 14 release date is confirmed for September 16th which means the software will drop alongside iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7 sometime today.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is also prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October. Prosser claims the software won’t be done until October 9th.
Now that we’re just minutes away from the roll out, those with an eligible device should start thinking about the move from iOS 13 to iOS 14.
In this guide we’ll outline some tips and tricks that will come in handy as we close in on the next major iOS update for iPhone.
Prepare for the iOS 14 Release Date
With the official iOS 14 release date upon us, we recommend doing some prep work to make the installation as painless as possible.
iOS 14 will probably require a significant chunk of space on your iPhone’s internal storage. The first version of a new operating system typically requires a large download.
If you don’t have enough storage available on your iPhone, iOS will temporarily remove downloadable parts of applications installed on your phone. Sometimes this isn’t enough and you will then be forced to manually delete files.
If you’re getting low on storage, use this time to do some cleanup. Go into your iPhone’s storage and delete files (things like photos, apps, etc) you no longer need.
This will help make room for iOS 14 and there’s a chance it improves your iPhone’s overall performance.
You should also start backing up the data you store on your iPhone. Data loss issues are rare, but there’s always a chance something goes wrong during the transition.
iOS 14 could log you out of your apps and services. We recommend having your Apple ID/iCloud/third-party app login information handy just in case.
Get Familiar with iOS 14 and Older iOS Updates
You should get familiar the changes coming your way in iOS 14. If you do this ahead of time you won’t be caught off guard.
We’ve released a guide that will walk you through some of the biggest features on board Apple’s upcoming operating system. It’s a great starting point if you haven’t been following along.
If you’re still hanging around on an older version of iOS 13 and you don’t have plans to upgrade to a newer version, make sure you get familiar with any iOS 13 updates you plan to skip. The changes from the updates you skip will be baked into your iOS 14 upgrade.
For instance if you’re moving from iOS 13.6 to iOS 14, you’ll get changes from iOS 13.6.1 and iOS 13.7 with your upgrade.
You Should Avoid the iOS 14 Beta
Installing the iOS 14 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.
Again, the beta will help Apple tackle bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users. It’s also fun to try out new features before they’re released to the general public. That said, beta software can bring lots of trouble your way.
The iOS 14 beta is causing problems for a number of testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your phone.
If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS you’re currently running.
Monitor Feedback from the iOS 14 Beta
If you skip the iOS 14 beta, make sure you monitor feedback from beta testers as we push toward the official release.
Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 14 problems and it will also reveal potential benefits. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 14 right away or wait for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
We’ve seen a ton of iOS 14 feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums. Check those if you’re curious about the iOS 14’s performance.
iOS 14 Release Time
If you’ve owned an iPhone for awhile you already know this, but for those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.
Apple always rolls its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. That means the software will probably roll out around 10AM on September 16th.
These days, we sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup right away.
Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
There’s always a chance Apple releases the software around 12-1PM Pacific so if it doesn’t arrive at 10, you can expect a roll out to take place somewhere in that range.
Keep this in mind if you plan to install the final version of iOS 14 right away.
iOS 14 Download Size
We don’t know how big the iOS 14 download will be but again, you can expect iOS 14 to require quite a bit of free space.
You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live, but the installation process will probably take longer.
Once you pull the iOS 14 update from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install the software right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.
If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got free time to deal with the installation.
If you do decide to install the iOS 14 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.
Prepare for iOS 14 Problems
iOS 14 has gone through an extensive beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect. Issues will slip through the cracks into the final release.
Common iOS problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues. These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup within hours of the iOS 14 update’s release.
It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get once you move your iPhone to iOS 14 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.
We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes.
You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website.
You should also be familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.
Be Ready to Downgrade
If you run into into issues with iOS 14 you should be able to downgrade back to iOS 13 for a limited time.
iOS 13.7 is the final version of iOS 13 and you should be able to drop back to it in an effort to improve your device’s performance.
If you aren’t familiar with the iOS downgrade process, now is a great time to familiarize yourself with it. Once Apple releases iOS 14, the downgrade path back to iOS 13 will only be open for a short time. That’s why we recommend getting comfortable with it ahead of time.
Keep Your Apps Updated
If you want the best experience on iOS 14, make sure you keep your apps updated.
As we push toward the software’s release, keep an eye out for iOS 14 support updates. These updates should help to stabilize performance and help your device make a smooth transition to the new operating system.
Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.
Take Your Time with iOS 14
iOS 14 is an exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install it the second it arrives.
For some of you, particularly those dealing with iOS 13 problems, this might be the best course of action. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 14.
There are plenty of reasons to skip a new iOS software update on day one. For one, iOS updates can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.
If you’re feeling leery, dig into early feedback from early adopters. If you’re still undecided, think about waiting for Apple’s first batch of bug fixes.
Avoid iOS 14 If You’re Jailbroken
If you want to keep your jailbreak you’ll want to avoid the iOS 14 beta and the final version of iOS 14.
Jailbreak developers have jailbroken iOS 13.5 and older versions of iOS 13, but there aren’t any public jailbreak tools for the iOS 14 beta and we don’t expect a fast release for the final version of iOS 14.
If you want to jailbreak iOS 14 keep an eye out for news from developers once the final version is released.
Install iOS 13.7 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 13.7 doesn't have any known security patches on board. That said, if you skipped iOS 13.6 or an older version of iOS, you'll get security patches with your upgrade.
iOS 13.6 had more than 20 patches for security issues on board which made it an extremely important update. If you skipped iOS 13.6, you get the patches with iOS 13.7.
If you want to learn more about iOS 13.6's security patches, head on over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you skipped iOS 13.5.1, you get its security patch with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. You can read more about it on Apple's website. The patch is for an exploit used by jailbreak developers.
If you skipped iOS 13.5, iOS 13.7 brings iOS 13.5's 41 new security patches with it. Apple's posted the details on its website and you can dig into the particulars if you're interested.
Among them, patches for the company's Mail app, Wi-Fi, AirDrop, Bluetooth, FaceTime, Messages, and Notifications.
If you skipped the iOS 13.4 update, you'll get iOS 13.4's 28 security patches with your upgrade. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.4 also brought several improvements to Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Apple's John Wilander outlined them in a blog post and it's worth checking out.
Reports have outlined a vulnerability in Wi-Fi chips made by Broadcom and Cypress Semiconductor that left billions of devices susceptible to attack.
Dubbed Kr00k, the vulnerability allows nearby attackers to decrypt sensitive information that's relayed over-the-air.
Fortunately, it looks like the issue was patched up with the release of iOS 13.2, an update that arrived all the way back in October.
So if you're running a really old version of iOS 13, you'll really want to move your device up to the newest version of iOS 13.
If you skipped iOS 13.3.1, you get its patches with iOS 13.7.
The iOS 13.3.1 update included 21 new security patches that will help protect your device from harm. The company's outlined those patches in detail if you want to dig in.
If you skipped iOS 13.3, you get its patches with iOS 13.7. iOS 13.3 brought 12 new security patches to the iPhone and you can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The iOS 13.3 update also added support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you missed iOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about all of them on Apple's website right here.
iOS 13.1.1 brought a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue to your iPhone. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iOS 13.1, you get an additional patch with your iOS 13.7 update. You can learn more right here.
If you're moving up from iOS 12, you'll get iOS 13.0's nine security patches with your upgrade to iOS 13.7. Read about those here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iOS 13.7 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 update brought 19 security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also now have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
iOS 13 will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
Why You Shouldn’t Buy an iPhone Right Now
If you’re dire need of a new iPhone, you might be tempted to buy one right now. That said, if you can wait a few more weeks, you should.
Apple’s current iPhone lineup has something for everyone. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are the flagships aimed at people who want the latest hardware.
The company’s iPhone SE 2 is the latest budget model and it appeals to those who want an up-to-date phone without putting a huge dent in the bank.
The iPhone XR is the company’s colorful budget model from 2018 and it appeals to those who want a good camera, a big screen, Face ID, and outstanding performance without having to pay top dollar.
The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, Apple’s two other flagships from 2018, are more expensive than the iPhone XR, but they’re more powerful.
You’ve also got the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. These are Apple’s budget options and all of them have moved to iOS 14.
Retailers are also selling the 4-inch iPhone SE, an option for those that don’t want a large screen. Like the others, the iPhone SE’s also moved to iOS 14.
If you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone this month, you’ve got plenty options. However, we can’t recommend buying any of these devices in right now unless you’re truly desperate.
- Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).
- The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.
- Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.
- Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.
- Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.
iPhone 12 Launch
Apple is reportedly planning to launch four new iPhone models in October.
The company hasn’t confirmed a media event yet, but we expect one to take place in the first half of October. There, the company will detail the iPhone 12 series for the first time.
We expect the iPhone 12 release date to fall in the second half of next month which means we only have a month to go before these devices are out on shelves.
Before you go out and buy last year’s models or an older iPhone model, you’ll want to dig into the latest details about the 2020 iPhone models. Here are the basics for those that haven’t been paying attention to the rumors:
- The first iPhone models to support 5G networks.
- Upgraded cameras.
- OLED screens across the board.
- New processor.
If any of that sounds good to you, and your phone isn’t failing apart at the seams, we recommend holding out for Apple’s annual iPhone event.
Even if you aren’t enamored with the rumors, you should still hang around and wait for Apple to announce its new phones.
iPhone Deals
When Apple announces the 2020 iPhone models, it’ll switch up the prices of its current iPhone lineup.
If Apple continues to sell the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can expect their prices to drop. Retailers around the world will respond in kind. We should see some nice price cuts that don’t require a trade-in.
We should also see the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max drop in price. The same goes for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
We also expect price cuts on the iPhone X, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the company’s iPhone SE models. We’ll probably see price cuts on top Android phones as well.
If you aren’t in a hurry, you might think about holding out until November for Black Friday or December for additional holiday deals. We should see some deep discounts on popular iPhones.
New iPhones only come around once a year. And with the iPhone 12 launch and guaranteed price cuts just days away, those of you in need of a new iPhone would be wise to control those urges and hold onto your current phone for a little while longer.
Install iOS 12.4.8 for Better Security
If you're on the fence, here's one of the best reasons to install iOS 12.4.8.
Apple says iOS 12.4.8 provides important security updates. Unfortunately, the company hasn't outlined those updates in the detail and it probably won.t
That said, if you value your device's security, you'll probably want to download the iOS 12.4.8 update right now.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.7, you get the update's three security patches (two for the Mail app and one for Wi-Fi) with your upgrade to iOS 12.4.8.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.6 and iOS 12.4.5, you get their security updates (unpublished) with your upgrade.
If you missed the iOS 12.4.4 update, you'll want to download iOS 12.4.8 in the near future because it brings iOS 12.4.4's security patch to your device. You can read about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.3, you get its security patches (also unpublished) with your upgrade.
If you missed iOS 12.4.2, you get an additional patch with your upgrade. You can read about the security contents of iOS 12.4.2 here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1, you'll get its security patch with your iOS 12.4.8 update. You can read about that patch right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4, you get its patches with your iOS 12.4.8 update.
iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on Apple's security site.
If you skipped iOS 12.3, your iOS 12.4.8 update carries iOS 12.3's security patches on board. The iOS 12.3 update brought 23 patches and you can read about all of them right here on Apple's site.
If you skipped iOS 12.2, you'll get its security patches with your version of iOS 12.4.8.
iOS 12.2 brought a whopping 41 security patches to iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. You can read more about the iOS 12.2's patches over on the company's website.
It's important to note that Apple's iOS 12.2 update patched up an exploit that allowed websites to use motion sensors to "fingerprint" devices.
The exploit, discovered by researchers in Europe, uses JavaScript to snag data from a device's accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer when the user visits an infected website. If the attack is successful, a device can be tracked around the internet.
Fortunately, Apple's patched up the issue. If you skipped it, you'll probably want to move to iOS 12.4.8 soon.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.4, you get four important security patches including fixes for a widespread FaceTime eavesdropping bug that lets you call someone via FaceTime and hear the audio coming from their phone before they pick up the phone.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.3, you get some additional patches with your version of iOS 12.4.8. Again, they're baked into your upgrade.
Apple lists a grand total of 23 patches on board iOS 12.1.3 and you can read about all of them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 12.1.1, you'll want to install the iOS 12.4.8 update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch today.
The iOS 12.1.1 update brought 17 patches for potential security exploits. They'll will help protect your phone. You can read about them here.
If you skipped iOS 12.1, you'll get the 24 patches from that update with your version of iOS 12.4.8. If you skipped iOS 12.0.1, your iOS 12.4.8 update brings two additional patches. Both patches are for potential lock screen exploits.
If you skipped iOS 12.0, and you're still running iOS 11.4.1 or below, your iOS 12.4.8 update comes with an even longer list of security updates.
The iOS 12.0 update delivered 16 patches for security issues. You can read about all of them over on Apple's security page.
In addition to those patches, iOS 12 delivers new security features aimed at protecting you and the data you store on your device. These include:
Long story long, if you store sensitive data on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, you have some really good reasons to upgrade to iOS 12.4.8 today.
10 Things to Do Before the iPhone 12 Release Date
Apple iPhone 12 rumors are heating up and the release date is getting close. If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro this fall, there are some things you should do before Apple’s 2020 iPhones arrive.
Now that we’re pushing toward the end of the summer there are some great reasons to think about waiting for Apple’s next batch of iPhones.
The company’s new iPhone 12 models are reportedly coming with massive changes including 5G support, upgrades to the camera, new processor, and more.
We don’t have an official release date yet, that announcement won’t come for a few weeks, but all signs point to a launch sometime in October.
While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start preparing for the iPhone 12’s release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.
In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 12 buyers through some steps to take ahead of Apple’s announcements.
Track iPhone 12 Rumors
If you’re interested in buying one of the new iPhones in the fall, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date.
Apple does its best to keep things under wraps, but rumors and leaks are inevitable and we’ve seen a ton of information emerge over the past couple of weeks.
Rumors will fill in many of the blanks well ahead of the iPhone 12’s release and they will help you set proper expectations as we close in on Apple’s announcements. If you have proper expectations, you’ll avoid disappointment.
In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for supply chain rumors.
We haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but if rumors start pointing to potential shortages at launch, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order in order to avoid a delay.
If you want a look at the latest iPhone 12 rumors, take a look at our guide.
Check Your Upgrade Status
If you’re planning to buy a new iPhone in the fall, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the release date.
If you’re not eligible for an upgrade until October or later, you might not be able to put in a pre-order for a new device since your line won’t eligible.
Carriers will sometimes move up your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to the announcements.
Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.
- Fully unlocked and compatible with any carrier of choice (e.g. AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, US-Cellular, Cricket, Metro, etc.).
- The device does not come with headphones or a SIM card. It does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic, in which case it will be UL or Mfi (Made for iPhone) Certified.
- Inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage, which is not noticeable when the device is held at arms length.
- Successfully passed a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior-user personal information.
- Tested for battery health and guaranteed to have a minimum battery capacity of 80%.
Get Familiar with iOS 14
We recommend getting comfortable with the software that will power the iPhone 12 ahead of time.
Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system arrives on September 16th which means you can try it out on your current iPhone ahead of the official release. This way you won’t be caught off guard by the changes when you open up your new phone.
Research iPhone Accessories
As we speed toward the release you’ll want to get familiar with case manufacturers and other iPhone accessory makers. This way, you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend on accessories if you decide you need them.
We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone cases, screen protectors, and various other accessories before Apple confirms the devices.
Get a feel for the pricing, dig into pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you.
Figure Out How Much Storage You Need
Figure out how much storage you might need ahead of time.
iPhone 12 rumors are hinting at one major change to the iPhone’s storage capacity. Instead of 64GB, it looks like the iPhone 12’s storage will start at 128GB. Rumors point to additional 256GB and 512GB options.
Picking the right storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the line. While some of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space available.
If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our guide to picking the best iPhone 11 storage size.
Research iPhone 12 Alternatives
Before you decide to wait for the iPhone 12, make sure you go hands on with the current models. You might find a model you like at a price you love.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still fairly expensive, but their prices have dropped since launch.
We’ve also seen deals on Apple’s iPhones from 2018. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are still solid devices and they’re worth a look as well.
You might also want to take a peek at Apple’s new iPhone SE and other budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. All of these devices are holding up quite well in 2020 and all of them will get upgraded to iOS 14 this fall.
While the iPhone 12 models are exciting, a lot of you might be fine going with a device from the current crop.
If you aren’t committed to buying an iPhone, make sure you check out iPhone 12 alternatives.
Some of these alternatives are already out on shelves. We recommend checking out the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, and Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 4, and new Pixel 4a.
Make a Plan for Your Current Phone, Headphones & Charger
Make a plan for your current phone ahead of time. That way, you aren’t scrambling when the time comes.
Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later on this year. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.
If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new iPhone, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.
You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when the time comes.
It’s not confirmed, but it looks like Apple won’t include a pair of headphones or a charger in the iPhone 12’s box. And that means you should come up with a plan for those items.
If you already own a pair EarPods, hold onto them. If you don’t, and you were relying on Apple to provide you with a pair, you might want to look into buying a pair of AirPods, a cheap pair of EarPods, or an EarPods alternative.
Apple will likely sell a charger through its website, but you should be perfectly fine buying a cheaper alternative from a company like Anker.
Look Into AppleCare
If you’re set on buying an iPhone 12, you’ll want to protect your investment.
All iPhones come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers better support. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them in the weeks ahead.
You will be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase a new iPhone. You can also buy it later if you decide you want to wait.
Apple now gives users in the U.S. and Canada up to one year to buy AppleCare+.
Research Carriers
If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit. This is especially important because the iPhone 12 series should feature 5G.
Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
You’ll also want to dig into other carriers like Spectrum, Xfinity, Boost Mobile, and others. They don’t always get the iPhone on day one, but the pricing is often better.
Wait Because the iPhone 12 Launch is Close
The iPhone 12 launch is just weeks away and that means those of you interested in picking one up should consider holding off on buying a new device until Apple makes its announcements.
Again, it looks like the iPhone 12 series will start shipping in October due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
And again, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models might not start shipping until sometime in November. Plans can change, but the leaker who released this information has been spot on in the past.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is currently prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series.
iOS 14.1 reportedly won't be ready until October 9th which means the iPhones likely won't start shipping until mid-to-late October.
If you don't think you can sit through a few more weeks of rumors and/or you phone isn't going to last that long, you'll obviously want to move onto something else.
That said, if you can wait, now is the time to do so. We're getting close.
6 Reasons to Wait for the iPad Mini 6 & 5 Reasons Not To
According to reliable sources, Apple is working on a new sixth-generation iPad mini. With a release reportedly on tap 2021, we want to take you through the best reasons to wait for the iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to skip it and go with something else.
If you’re on the hunt for a new iPad in 2020, you’ve got a lot of options.
Earlier this year Apple released new iPad Pro models and they come with an assortment of enticing upgrades. The company’s 2018 iPad Pro models are also excellent and they’re also much cheaper than they once were.
You should also check out the new iPad Air 4, new eighth-gen iPad, 10.2-inch iPad, 2019 iPad Air, and the iPad mini 5. We’ve seen some significant price cuts on the latter three and they’re worth a look if you’re interested in buying a new tablet this fall.
You might’ve heard that Apple might be cooking up additional iPads for release in 2020 and beyond. The list reportedly includes a high-end iPad Pro and a iPad mini 6.
iPad mini 6 Rumors
Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is planning to launch a brand new iPad mini. He initially thought the device would arrive before the end of the year, but that’s changed.
Kuo’s backtracked a bit and now says that Apple hardware with mini-LED technology, the same tech that’s supposedly on board the iPad mini 6, has been pushed into 2021.
A newer research note from Kuo backs this up. The analyst claims a new version of the iPad mini should launch sometime in the first half of 2021. An even newer note suggests the same.
Digitimes, a hit-or-miss publication, believes Apple will launch a brand new iPad mini in the second half of 2020, but that should be taken with an immense grain of salt now that the company’s put two new iPads on shelves.
Other than the potential launch date, and a few other details, we don’t know a whole lot about the iPad mini 5‘s successor. It’s unclear if it will be another modest upgrade or if Apple will make significant changes to the budget iPad line.
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
With new iPads on the way, that puts those of you in the market for one in a tough position. Should you buy a new iPad now or wait and see what Apple’s got up its sleeve?
In this guide we want to help you answer that question. We’ll take you through the best reasons to think about waiting for the rumored iPad mini 6 and the best reasons to go with another model.
Wait for Performance Improvements
If Apple is developing a new version of the iPad mini, you can expect it to come with numerous performance improvements. In fact, we've already heard about a few of them.
According to Kuo, the iPad mini 6 will come with mini-LED backlighting. The company is reportedly bringing the technology to the iPad Pro line, a new 10.2-inch iPad, a new iPad Air 4, the MacBook Pro line, and the Mac Pro.
According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple is planning to use super-thin rigid PCB boards from manufacturer Tripod Technology. Volume production will reportedly start in early 2021.
So what does this mean for you? Well, mini-LED has some advantages over the LCD and OLED displays you find on most devices.
For one, they offer higher contrast. They're also less prone to some of the burn-in issues that often plague OLED displays.
They also provide deeper blacks, higher brightness, and they're also more power-efficient which could help with battery life.
In addition to this you can expect the iPad mini 6 to include a new processor which could also help with battery life, overall speed/multitasking, and experiences like gaming.
Again, Kuo claims the next-gen iPad mini will follow the iPhone SE 2’s product strategy which would call for an up-to-date processor. The budget iPhone SE 2 utilizes the same chip inside the company's flagship iPhone 11.
Kuo also believes the iPad mini 6 will come with a 20W fast charging power adapter.
