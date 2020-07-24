5 Reasons to Buy the Apple Watch 3 in 2020 & 2 Reasons Not To

Is the Apple Watch 3 worth buying in 2020? It’s not the latest and greatest, but you get an amazing number of features and incredible pricing. Here’s a look at the reasons you should buy the Apple Watch Series 3 right now, and a few reasons you may want to look at the Apple Watch 4 or Apple Watch 5 instead.

For most users, the Apple Watch 3 offers the best things the Apple Watch can do with a price that is way more affordable. The Apple Watch 3 starts at $199, but you can find deals that bring the price to $169 or lower.

Check the latest Apple Watch 3 deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Verizon.

Advertisements

Here’s why you should buy the Apple Watch 3 in 2020, and why it will make a great Apple Watch for the next few years.

Price and Value

Then Apple Watch 3 is an amazing value. With the GPS model, you don’t pay any monthly fees, and with the LTE model, you can add it to your plan for about $10 a month on a carrier.

For this price, you get an Apple Watch that packs in most of the features of the newer models and you save a ton of cash that you can use to pay for a new Apple Watch band or other Apple Watch accessories.

Tons of Great Features

The Apple Watch Series 3 packs in all of the essential Apple Watch features and most of what you’d get with the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5. You can make calls, make payments, use as a remote for your camera, get notifications, use Siri, track workouts, and much more.

Advertisements

You miss out on the Always On Display, Compass, ECG, and Fall Detection, but basically everything else is there. This is a great way to get an Apple Watch experience without spending $400 or more on the latest model.

You get great battery life and all the bands and chargers are the same as the new models, so you have a ton of accessories to choose from.

WatchOS 7 Support

The Apple Watch 3 will get watchOS 7 as a free update this fall. And it will get many of the new features.

Since it is older, you won’t get every feature, but you will see a healthy collection.

Apple still sells the Apple Watch 3, so we are hopeful that the company will offer at least one more update to watchOS 8 in 2021.

Cellular is an Option

You can still get the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE for $299 and with deals that drop the price as low as $199, you get a lot of great additional features. With the LTE model, you can leave your iPhone at home and still take calls, send texts, stream music, and use apps.

It’s $10 a month on most carriers and it rings and sends texts using the same phone number as your iPhone. It’s a handy option if you like to workout without your phone or if you need to leave your phone in a locker or at a desk while working and want to stay connected.

It’s a Swimproof Model

Even though this is an older model, you can still use it while swimming and not worry about water damage. When you start a swim workout the Apple Watch 3 locks the screen so that you can avoid accidental taps and then you can turn the digital crown to play a noise that expels any water from the watch. While the Series 2 also offers swim workouts and waterproof levels, it’s not as good of a value as the Series 3.

Advertisements

Don’t Buy If You Need ECG or Fall Detection

If you’re buying the Apple Watch for heart health or to give to someone who needs fall detection, you should look at Apple Watch 4 deals on Amazon instead of buying a Series 3.

The Apple Watch 3 doesn’t support Fall Detection or the ECG feature that can help detect aFib. It does include a heart rate monitor, but you can’t take an ECG or turn on fall detection.

Don’t Buy if You Want a Bigger or Always on Display

The Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5 both offer bigger displays with some exclusive watch faces. If you want those bigger displays, you should look at either of those models.

The Series 5 also packs in an Always-on-Display so you can see the time and the complications without flicking or raising your wrist. It’s a cool feature and only on the Series 5, but only you can decide if it is worth paying nearly double the cost of the current Apple Watch 3 deals.

62 Exciting Things You Can Do With the Apple Watch

Last update on 2020-07-24. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API